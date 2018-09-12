The authentic taste of Spain is coming to Edinburgh

A taste of Spain and a film are coming to Edinburgh.

Attendees will be able to enjoy Spanish food and flamenco as Andalusia comes to Scotland for a gastronomic night.

Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival will be screening the film April Fair on October 5m at Potterrow, at 5/6 Bristo Square.

A fun fun-filled night of fabulous food, fine wines, sherry and fantastic flamenco awaits.

There will be food with a designation of its origin, accompanied by good wine and quality musicians.

The night will start with The Art of Believing, a live flamenco show by Daniel Martínez Flamenco Company. It features Daniel Martinez on guitar, Danielo Olivera on cantaor and percussion, and Inma Montero on bailaora and cantaora.

This will be followed by a selection of the best Andalusian tapas and wines.

