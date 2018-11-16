Spuntini will be living La Vita local in city centre

A popular Italian restaurant in Glasgow is opening a new outlet in the city centre.

La Vita Spuntini Gordon Street opened to the public in soft launch mode earlier this month.

After La Vita Pizzeria restaurants on George Square and in Bishopbriggs, Piccolino E Vino in Newton Mearns and Spuntini Byres Road, the Gordon Street venture is Mario Arcari and his father’s fifth restaurant in Glasgow.

Spuntini Gordon Street is an elegant new Italian restaurant oozing with old school charm and hospitality but the restaurant Group’s family owner’s ethos remains the same – simple, quality cooking and ingredients combined with the kind of service that will make customers return again and again.

Located in the centre of Glasgow’s busy shopping district, the 125 cover restaurant over two floors offers a unique twist on contemporary dining with an impressive cocktail bar married to the elegant family Italian restaurant.

Spuntini on Gordon Street has created a seasonal menu that showcases a contemporary approach to traditional and authentic Italian flavours and combinations.

The menu is artfully designed to cater to many palates with a generous selection of fresh pasta and pizza, as well as seafood, meats, small and sharing plates or Italian tapas.

Dishes on the menu include ‘Anatra Al Nero’ (Duck served with Black Pudding in Red Wine Jus), Alette di Pollo (Chicken Wings oven roasted, tossed with sticky sweet sauce and jalapeño peppers), Italian Scotch Eggs, Wood Burning Pizza and sharing bowls of different varieties of traditional Pasta.

La Vita Restaurant Group’s Mario Arcari said: ‘Our Spuntini brand is already one of the most popular spots for romantic dining and get togethers in Glasgow since it opened its doors on Byres Road in 2008.

‘The new addition to the family business on Gordon Street offers a family friendly environment with a big emphasis on service and quality of produce allowing our customers a restaurant and bar experience where they can appreciate and indulge in the flavours of our most famous regions in Italy.’

With awards for ‘Best Italian Restaurant in Glasgow’ and ‘Best Family Restaurant’ already under their belt, diners at the groups latest project can also expect a new menu of specials alongside its traditional mix of Italian pasta and small plate classics with the addition of a new cocktail and Italian wine list.

The restaurant has also launched a specialist gin and whisky menu all served from the sophisticated central bar at the heart of the venue.

With a highly skilled team of 25 staff, the new restaurant and bar is bathed in soft lighting with comfortable chairs, banquettes and booths, rich oak beams and features specially commissioned wall art by Andy Scott.

Proudly Italian, this family business combines a passion for food and hospitality with old-school service, proving some things never go out of fashion or fall out of favour.

Spuntini Gordon Street is now open and will host a VIP launch on Tuesday 27 November.