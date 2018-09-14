Shellfish warning in the north of Scotland

Shellfish lovers and business are being warned not to collect shellfish in coastal waters in the north of Scotland.

Algal toxins affecting shellfish have been found in North West Sutherland, at Loch Eriboll and Kyle of Durness.

The Highland Council’s environmental health team has identified raised levels of naturally occurring algal toxins following routine monitoring.

Eating shellfish such as cockles, mussels, oysters or razor fish from these areas may pose a health risk arising from the consumption of these algal toxins.

As a sensible precaution, people should avoid eating shellfish from this area until further notice.

It is important to note that cooking does not remove risks from consumption.

Commercial shellfish harvesters in the area have been contacted by the council.

For further information please refer to Food Standards Scotland shellfish website HERE.