Scottish firm scores at British Food Awards

A Scottish firm has been highly commended at the Great British Food Awards for its garlic mayonnaise.

The awards celebrate the best small artisan producers across the UK that bring innovation and success to the food and drink industry. The results to this year’s awards were revealed in the November edition of the magazine, released today, Thursday.

Summer Harvest’s award-winning garlic mayonnaise is made using their cold pressed rapeseed oil, farmed and pressed on their farm just outside Crieff.

The savoury preserve category was judged by TV chef, Rosemary Shrager, who described the garlic mayonnaise as: ‘Simply delicious. A smooth, creamy texture that tasted remarkably fresh, and is also very versatile.’

Natasha Lovell-Smith, editor of Great British Food, said: ‘The winners of the Great British Food Awards 2018 were some of the most exciting and innovative businesses we’ve come across. At GBF we’re all about celebrating small artisan producers – in fact, we set up the awards five years ago precisely to give them the praise they rightly deserve.

‘So, for this year’s awards I’m absolutely delighted to see so many truly innovate small companies coming top. I’m proud to say that all of our winners represent the very best of modern British food.’

This award arrives in the run up to Summer Harvest’s 10th year at the BBC Good Food Show at the SECC in Glasgow.

Mark Bush, managing director of Summer Harvest said: ‘We are delighted to receive this award just before our 10th year at the BBC Good Food Show. The show was so important for us when we launched our business.

‘With the help of their bursary fund in our first year at the event, we were able to hit the ground running and make a huge impact for so early on. We are very excited to attend the show again, where we look forward to meeting new businesses about to embark on the same journey as we did.

‘We’d like to thank Rosemary Shrager and Great British Food Magazine for their kind words about our garlic mayonnaise. It is a product we are very proud of and we are always happy to receive positive feedback.’

Summer Harvest’s garlic mayonnaise is part of their range of products made with their Scottish cold pressed rapeseed oil, farmed, pressed and bottled on the family farm that has been in the family for over 130 years. Their range of products include a number of oils, dressings, vinegars and mayonnaise.