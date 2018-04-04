Scots food producers in line for a £1.5million boost

A supermarket is giving Scotland a £1.5million boost by taking fine Scottish produce and sharing it across the nation.

From tomorrow, 5 April, Lidl will celebrate home-grown Scottish Favourites, offering a delicious selection of up to 80 products for customers, and projected sales worth a huge £1.5 million for Scottish business partners combined.

Across 95 stores in Scotland while stocks last, the promotion will feature a wide variety of new products for Lidl customers including Graham’s The Family Dairy Skyr and Protein 22, Williams Brothers ever- popular Joker IPA and Caesar Agustus, Thistly Cross Original Cider, Mackie’s Toffee Popcorn, Downie’s Cullen Skink Soup and Scotty Brand Chippy Chips.

Head of Lidl’s regional buying Scotland team, Paul McQuade, said: ‘At Lidl we are committed to local sourcing, and already stock 300 Scottish products all year-round in stores across the country.

‘Our Scottish Favourites Week is a great opportunity to offer our customers even more Scottish products at great prices for a limited time only.

‘It is also a huge opportunity for Scottish suppliers to stock their products onto our shelves in Lidl, and we are always on the lookout for new and delicious items to offer our customers.’

As part of Scottish Favourites Week in Scotland, there will also be great offers on a host of well-loved items from Scotland including Tunnock’s tea cakes, Mackie’s crisps (including the haggis and cracked black pepper flavour), Graham’s ice cream, Stoats porridge oat bars and Nairn’s oat biscuits.

Additionally, as part of a Great British Favourites promotion, 20 further Scottish product lines will be available across 600+ stores in England and Wales, providing a great opportunity for Scottish suppliers to expand and market their products to a UK audience.