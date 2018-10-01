Scots chocolatier reveals new 12 bar collection

A Scottish craft chocolatier has launched an inspirational new collection.

COCO is a chocolate brand and manufacturer founded in 2004, based in Edinburgh.

Their small team of chocolatiers have free rein to create unique flavour combinations that deliver extraordinary experiences.

COCO’s new collection of 12 chocolate bars features unique flavour combinations, single origin ethical chocolate and bespoke artworks by independent artists. Each chocolate bar is enveloped in an artwork. COCO is as passionate about art as ethical high-quality chocolate.

The new collection is:

Cold Brew Coffee dark chocolate; Colombian Dark 61%; Colombian Milk 40%; Earl Grey Tea dark chocolate; Gin & Tonic dark chocolate; Isle of Skye Sea Salt dark chocolate; Isle of Skye Sea Salt milk chocolate; Lavender milk chocolate; Orange milk chocolate; Passion Fruit & Honeycomb dark chocolate; Rhubarb & Ginger milk chocolate; and Salted Caramel milk new chocolate.

COCO is passionate supporter of artists and was delighted to collaborate with four talented artists from Berlin to Glasgow on designs.

Calum Haggerty, director of COCO, said: ‘We are delighted to be launching our new collection of 12 bars that not only combine unique flavours with the highest quality ethical chocolate but also bold artworks by independent artists.

‘We are as passionate about contemporary art as ethical chocolate. To be able to support artists as well as challenge the industry to produce chocolate more ethically is what drives our work.’

The four artists behind the new collection are:

Stephen Smith / Neasden Control Centre is an award-winning illustrator and graphic artist. His work is known for its multi-disciplined process led hand drawn style within graphic composition.

Palefroi is Damien Tran and Marion Jdanoff, two french artists currently based in Berlin. They work at the crossroads of printmaking, illustration, publishing and applied arts.

Rachael Hood is Edinburgh-based GSA graduate. Her work takes inspiration from cultural, geographic and socio-economic influences.

Mari Campistron is an illustrator based in Glasgow. Her risograph print work combines colours, drawings and existing imagery to convey stories.

COCO only source chocolate from Colombia from plantations we visit on annual basis, assuring the highest standard of ethics as well as highest quality of cocoa beans. Challenging industry norms, they begin making their chocolate at origin before passionately transforming it in Edinburgh. As a result, more wealth remains within developing economies.