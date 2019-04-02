Finalists for Scotland’s top food and drink makers

A total of 52 food and drink businesses from across Scotland are celebrating after being named as finalists for the Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards 2019.

The annual awards which recognise the highest quality produce as well as the leading individuals, suppliers and companies, received a record 320 entries across all categories, a 20% increase from 2018, most notably in distilling which increased from 18 in 2018 to 41 this year.

Now in its 20th year, the Excellence Awards is restructured for 2019 and focusses on the standout products driving value and consumer choice in the market in line with the overarching Ambition 2030 strategy to double the value of the industry.

Winners from all 19 categories will be announced in front of 800 guests at the prestigious awards ceremony and dinner on Thursday 23 May at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh.

Showcasing innovation, enterprise and above all else, excellence, in the Scottish food and drink scene, the finalists included: Mackie’s of Scotland, Graham’s the Family Dairy, Bidfood Scotland, Brakes Scotland, Aldi, Lidl, and The Three Chimneys.

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, said: ‘Every year the Excellence Awards attracts an incredibly diverse range of entrants, all of which are of a very high quality. This year we’ve had a record number of entries and the standard has never been higher.

‘While tasting each of the products entered into the awards sounds like a dream, in reality, selecting the very best of the best has been extremely difficult for our expert judging panel.

‘Now celebrating its 20th year, the Awards will yet again be the premier night in one of Scotland’s most valuable and successful industries. Congratulations and good luck to all the finalists.’

Kevin McBride, vice president for Scotland at Asda, said: ‘Asda is proud to support the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards for the 20th year running and help to celebrate the exceptional quality and innovation in Scotland’s thriving food and drink industry. At Asda, we recognise the importance of Scottish sourcing for our customers and our suppliers, and the Awards are an opportunity to showcase the talented individuals and businesses who are driving this national success story.’

Tickets for the glittering awards ceremony and dinner are available from Scotland Food & Drink priced at £125+VAT for Scotland Food & Drink members or £250+VAT for non-members. Finalists are offered tickets at the discounted rate of £95+VAT. Tickets can be purchased from Scotland Food & Drink here.

Organised by Scotland Food & Drink and in partnership with The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) and headline sponsor Asda.

For the full line-up of finalists, visit http://excellenceawards.foodanddrink.scot/2019-finalists/