Responsible drinking campaign arrives in Scotland

Tryanuary’s annual campaign to promote responsible drinking in local pubs and bars is coming to Edinburgh this weekend.

The event was initially created as a response to campaigns promoting dry January.

Tryanuary is now a yearly phenomenon encouraging special pub-based events and festivals to help boost pubs’ and independent beweries’ profiles throughout a challenging month for the industry.

Tryanuary’s team has paired up with 6 local breweries alongside six local pubs to brew a range of six different styles of Tryanuary Beer.

During the day, the brewers will be in the pub they brewed with to talk about their work/beers.

The will be visiting:

Campervan Brewery – Steel Coulson Tap (Brewery presence from 1.30 to 3.30pm);

Stewart Brewing – Athletic Arms (Brewery presence from 2.30 to 4.30pm);

Vault City – The Hanging Bat (Brewery presence from 3.30 to 5.30pm);

Edinbrew – The Blue Blazer (Brewery presence from 4.30 to 6.30pm);

Top Out – The Jolly Judge (Brewery presence from 5.30 to 7.30pm);

Cross Borders brewing – Salt Horse Bar (Brewery presence from 6 to 8pm)

Starting at Steel Coulson down in Leith at 1.30pm, the Edinburgh Pub Crawl will be ending around 8pm at St Andrew Brewing Co. Potterow with the full lineup of the Tryanuary Beers being poured there.

Tryanuary is also aiming to support charity partner the Benevolent that has given so much to the industry by providing help and support to current and former employees of the drinks industry and their families.

You can also support both the Benevolent and the Tryanuary campaign by organising a sponsored Tryanuary Tasting or Bottle Swap at home, in your local pub or in your local brewery tap room.

That way, you can try some local brews and raise money for a good cause all at once – the organisers have put together a kit with everything you need to know on their website HERE.