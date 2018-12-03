Why not try this haggis spice shortbread recipe?
Haggis Spiced Shortbread
Ingredients Instructions
- 125g Granulated Sugar
- 250g Unsalted Butter
- 375g Plain Flour
- ¼ tsp Black Pepper
- ¼ tsp Ground Coriander
- ¼ tsp Mace
- ¼ tsp Nutmeg
- Pinch of salt
- 100g 60% Dark Chocolate for decorating (optional)
- Bring butter to room temperature
- Combine butter and sugar, mix until combined (3 min)
- Add in Flour, salt and spices, rub together between thumb and for fingers. You are looking for the dough to almost come together in big chunks (5 min)
- Bring dough together and tip out onto a lightly floured work surface. Roll out the dough to roughly ¼ in thickness. Cut out into desired shapes! You can re-roll excess dough up to 3 times. (5 min)
- Bake at 265 F (130 C) for about 50 minutes (biscuits should be firm to the touch!)
- To finish, melt your dark chocolate and half dip shortbread.
Everyone loves a tasty treat – especially if it’s Scottish!
Scottish Blend, a brew specially blended for Scottish water, have teamed up with independent Scottish bakery, Pinnies and Poppy Seeds to create five special shortbread flavours.
Shortbread extraordinaire, Jennifer Hunter, runs her own bakery in Edinburgh, and has created a set of five bespoke homemade shortbreads to perfectly compliment your brew.
