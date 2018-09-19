We have a delicious recipe for peppered tuna
Peppered tuna with remoulade, parmesan tart and pastis sauce (serves 4)
- 400g fresh yellowfin tuna (in one piece)
- 30g coarse sea salt
- A little olive oil
- 20g coarsely ground black pepper
- For the remoulade - 1 medium celeriac (approx 250g)
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 100g homemade mayonnaise
- 1 Granny Smith apple
- Sea salt
- For the pastis sauce - 2 tsp Martini Rosso
- 20ml Pernod or Ricard
- 80ml balsamic
- 2 whole cardamom pods
- 2 tsp sugar
- For the parmesan tart - 100g flour
- 100g grated Parmesan
- 100g soft butter
- 1 egg
- To make the tart, preheat the oven to 180°C/ 350°F/gas mark 4. Put all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until you have a smooth dough. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes then roll the dough out thinly and place it on a baking sheet lined with greaseproof paper. Top with another baking dish, so that it stays flat when cooked. Bake for 8 minutes then, while hot, cut into circles (8cm diameter) using a pastry cutter. Sprinkle the tuna all over with the coarse salt and leave to sit for 30 minutes. Rinse and pat dry. Brush the fish with some olive oil then sprinkle it all over with the crushed pepper. Wrap in clingfilm and chill for an hour.
- Meanwhile, make the remoulade. Peel the celeriac and cut it into slices, then into thin julienne sticks. Fill a bowl with cold water and add the lemon juice then the celeriac and leave for 5 minutes. Drain, pat dry and mix with the mayonnaise. Season. Chop the apple into julienne sticks and mix it through the remoulade.
- To make the sauce, put all the ingredients into a small saucepan and boil them down until reduced to a light syrup. Set aside. When you are ready to eat, heat a non-stick frying pan until hot and cook the tuna quickly on all sides – rare to medium. Remove from the heat and leave to rest for a minute.
- Cut the tuna into nice pieces. Place a parmesan tart in the middle of each plate, top with some remoulade, then some tuna pieces and drizzle with the pastis sauce.
Cooking with seafood was in the blood for chef Didier Dejean when he owned the Silver Darling in Aberdeen.
Originally from Millau in southern France, Didier started to cook when he was 12, helping his mother. Her traditional approach had an influence.
Didier said: ‘I think probably more now, because people like simple food, not too complicated. I think things are coming back to simple, fresh ingredients, and not too many ingredients.’
After catering school and a stint in a local restaurant, Didier worked in Paris before following a colleague to Aberdeen.
‘The first time I came to Aberdeen was 1978. I must have been 19. I stayed a few months, then went back to France and did my national service in the Navy. I came back to Aberdeen in 1984 and I have been here since.
‘The fish market was pretty busy. I thought there was an opportunity to open a seafood restaurant. Then you couldn’t get mussels – people didn’t like them, or oysters or monkfish. I remember the fishermen used to throw the monkfish back in the sea.’
This recipe originally featured in our May 2016 edition. Since then, Didier has sold the Silver Darling.