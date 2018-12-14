Watch our video for this tasty sea trout recipe
Cold smoked trout with crowdie and a honey dressing
- 1 x pkt Belhaven cold smoked trout
- 1 Clerkland Crowdie from Dunlop Dairy
- For dressing: 3tbsps Supernature Rapeseed oil
- 1 tbsp Orkney Craft Bere Vinegar
- 1 tsp honey
- Skye sea salt and freshly milled black pepper (freshly shaken together in a jar)
- Arrange folds of trout with chunks of crowdie on a platter and drizzle with dressing.
Recipe © Wendy Barrie
Christmas is coming, and we’ve a fantastic selection of recipes for you this festive season.
We are delighted to present three video recipes from the award-winning Wendy Barrie, in the run up to the big day.
Today, we present classic cold smoked sea trout with crowdie.
Wendy explained: ‘A heritage dish loved here and now: classic cold smoked sea trout with crowdie, one of our oldest Scottish styles of cheese, served with a drizzle of home made dressing. Perfect for sharing with sourdough or bannocks.’
2018/9 Winner Thistle Regional Ambassador, Central, Fife & Tayside, Wendy is a highly respected campaigner for local sustainable food, popular cookery show presenter and food writer.
She is the founder and director of the award-winning www.scottishfoodguide.scot and www.scottishcheesetrail.com.
Wendy is leader in Scotland for Slow Food Ark of Taste and Slow Food Chef Alliance Member.