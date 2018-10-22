Try this Thai recipe – and we’ve a money off code

National Curry Week has been running every October since 1998 and celebrates the nation’s favourite dish.

It applauds the diverse culture in the UK and delicious dishes available.

When many people think of curry, they often think of Indian food but Thai curries can be some of the most delicious, sweet and fragrant dishes around.

To help create these beloved meals at home, The Coconut Kitchen range uses only the best natural ingredients and includes delicious curry pastes, dipping sauces and curry meal kits.

Created by Thai head chef, Preechaya Phetprasert who wanted to bring a true Thai taste to kitchens across the UK, without the need for a cookbook.

Several products in the range are winners of the Great Taste Awards and are all available to buy in Dobbies Garden Centres

across Scotland as well as some independent retailers and online To celebrate National Curry Week, we recommend this delicious Thai Yellow Curry that originates from south Thailand.

It’s a fragrant mild curry with flavours of lemongrass, cumin and turmeric which goes really well with fish or chicken. And its incredibly easy to make at home using The Coconut Kitchen’s Easy Thai Yellow Curry Paste.

The owners of Coconut Kitchen have created a coupon code “curryweekSF” which is only for Scottish Field readers.

It runs until October 31 and will give the customer 10% off any The Coconut Kitchen products from the website www.thecoconutkitchen.co.uk.

And for every sale they will donate a further 10% to Find your Feet and Health Poverty Action charities with all proceeds going towards helping families build a future free from poverty in Africa and Asia.