Try this easy to make Highland cannelloni

‘You could probably say I fell into this line of work,’ laughs Andrew Cook, head chef at Fort William’s award-winning The Lime Tree restaurant.

‘My parents were hotel managers with British Trust Hotels, so I’ve grown up in hotels. My dad is a trained chef as well, so he

was my first head chef.

‘My mum always said if I could do a service with him, I’d be able to do a service with any chef. It was a good grounding.’

Having worked at The Lime Tree previously, the chef left the three star family-run hotel restaurant for a stint at Kilcamb Lodge, the luxury country house hotel at Strontian in Argyll.

He returned to The Lime Tree, when he took up the role of head chef.

This recipe originally appeared in our July 2016 edition.