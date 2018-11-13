Try these yummy white cacao and chestnut blondies
Charlotte White's White Cacao & Chestnut Blondies (makes 16)
- 200g unsalted butter
- 150g Food Thoughts 35% white cacao melts
- 300g light muscovado sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 200g plain flour
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 180g vacuum packed chestnuts, chopped
- To decorate - 150g Food Thoughts 35% White Cacao Melts, melted with 50ml double cream to make a ganache
- Festive sprinkles
- Line a 20cm x 30cm brownie tin with baking paper. Begin by melting the butter in a heavy bottomed saucepan over a medium heat. Once the butter has melted, continue to heat in the pan until the colour changes from golden yellow to a light brown. A nutty smell will let you know that the butter is ready. Immediately pour the butter into a separate bowl and rest for 5 min.
- Add the 35% White Cacao Melts to the bowl of warm butter and allow the cacao to melt. In a separate bowl, beat sugar and eggs until pale and thick. Add the flour and salt to the egg mixture and combine gently.
- Ensure that the White Cacao Melts have melted completely, then stir with the melted butter until thick and combined. Stir this into the blondie mix along with vanilla extract. Gently fold in the chopped chestnuts.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared brownie tin and bake for 35 minutes, until set and crackled on top. Allow to cool completely in the tin before slicing into generous slabs. Slather with the white chocolate ganache and top with festive sprinkles.
