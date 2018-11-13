Try these yummy white cacao and chestnut blondies

This year’s Foodies Festival for Christmas is just over a week away.

Running from 23-25 November at the Edinburgh EICC, it’s a great chance to celebrate in all things good, with a host of top chefs in attendance.

Courtesy of Foodies Festivals, we present a recipe for White Cacao & Chestnut Blondies to try, from one of the chefs who are attending.

Today, we feature a recipe from cake designer Charlotte White, author of Deliciously Decorated and Burlesque Baking.

Try this out at home, and you can use code FOODIES30 at the checkout to get 30% off tickets when clicking HERE.