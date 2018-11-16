Try something new for your dinner this weekend

Looking for something a little different to try this weekend?

If so, then we’ve got the perfect recipe for you, courtesy of award-winning chef Roy Brett from Ondine in Edinburgh.

Ondine, based at 2 George IV Bridge, is a seafood and shellfish restaurant.

Here, Roy shares one of his tasty recipes.

As the winter weather is drawing in and autumn is in its full glory with the leaves turning golden brown, it’s time to celebrate with the best seasonal ingredients that we have on offer right now. The warmth and satisfaction that we look for in our food at this time of year does not always have to come from heavy or meaty dishes.

Just because we’re looking for comforting food, you can still get this from light dishes with delicate flavours.

For me, there is nothing better at this time of year using the flavour of curry spices. This dish has the perfect balance of spices to warm you up from the inside.

This is a very simple way to create a tandoori version of fish curry. It’s a great dish to enjoy with a group of friends for a dinner party. Not to mention it’s easy and most of the preparation can be done in advance. The marinade is essential to penetrate the monkfish tail and to create a real depth of flavour. It also tenderises the fish, making it a pleasure to eat.

The addition of spiced aubergine is a delight – it completely transforms the taste of the vegetable. It’s a must try if it’s something you’ve never done before. Cooking the aubergine in this way means that it has a depth of flavour with the smokiness from the charred aubergine, the subtle heat from the Kashmiri chilli and also the cooling balance from the tomatoes. It is the ideal base to compliment the monkfish.

This is just the dish if you’re looking to surprise dinner guests with a treat this November. The full-bodied flavour makes it a strong and punchy recipe but without being overpowering or heavy. I like to serve it with some freshly cooked chapattis or even just some pilau rice to let the flavours of the monkfish and aubergine really shine.

For more information about Ondine, visit https://www.ondinerestaurant.co.uk/.