This will sort you out if you’ve got a spring snuffle

When you’re feeling under the weather, we all know how much a good drink can help us out.

Today we bring you the Cold Buster, a smoothie made with lemon and ginger tea, honey and Celtic Kombu Matcha powder.

This week we’re bringing you some recipes with a difference, courtesy of the award-winning Eteaket – a Scottish independent whole leaf tea company based in Edinburgh.

The recipes coincide with the launch of their brand new Matcha tea Celtic Kombu Matcha to celebrate its 10 year anniversary in collaboration with Scottish Mara Seaweed.

Eteaket – founded by leaf tea expert Erica Moore, has launched the innovative tea to celebrate its’ 10 year anniversary.

The pioneering collaboration with Scottish Mara Seaweed, sees the two women-led companies fuse their expertise into Celtic Kombu Matcha. A new Matcha tea set to cause a storm in the drinks industry for its myriad of potential super-food benefits.

Celtic Kombu Matcha is a fusion of eteaket’s Japanese Ceremonial Grade Mighty Matcha tea and Mara Seaweed’s sustainable wild-harvested Kombu Kelp from the deep sea around Scotland.

The aim of the collaboration was to produce a unique tea at the forefront of eteaket’s ethos – to innovate and ignite the tea industry. Eteaket has been ethically sourcing and blending teas since it was founded by Erica Moore. She travels the world visiting tea gardens to source and provide the highest quality, award-winning whole leaf tea.

