The perfect route to try some pigeon en croute

Opening The Roost restaurant in Bridge of Earn was a lifestyle choice for Tim and Anna Dover, who wanted their children to grow up in the countryside.

But their location means they have access to the best local produce.

When they found The Roost in 2008 it was a coffee shop.

‘We didn’t have the money to buy new chairs and carpets, but I could see the potential,‘ Tim says. ‘So it’s been a work in

progress and slowly changing over the years. I feel that we’re now pretty close to what we wanted to achieve in the first place.’

And that is modern fine dining using traditional methods. Vegetables and herbs from the raised beds in the garden, along with foraged Alexanders and mushrooms, supplement the fine produce that is sourced locally.

‘Perthshire has the best soft fruit and venison in Scotland,’ says Tim, whose menu changes as often as necessary to ensure the best quality produce is always on offer.

This recipe originally appeared in our October 2016 edition.