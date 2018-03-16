Scotch eggs with redcurrant and pickled walnut sauce Ingredients Instructions 5 medium free range eggs

2 good quality pork sausages

2 slices Stornoway black pudding

Breadcrumbs

Plain flour Bring a pint of water to a rapid boil. Gently place four eggs into the boiling water, boil for four minutes, then remove from water and chill in a bowl of iced water.

Remove the sausage meat from the skin and blend in a food processor with the black pudding until smooth.

Peel the eggs and gently cover with the black pudding and sausage mix, it helps if your hands are slightly wet.

Whisk the remaining egg and put into a shallow bowl. Place the breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl too, and the plain flour into another.

Bread the eggs by firstly coating in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs. Deep fry the eggs for four minutes. Cool before serving.

For the redcurrant and pickled walnut sauce, take one jar of pickled walnuts (drained), and two tablespoons of redcurrant jelly. Using a food processor, blitz until smooth.

With a childhood spent in the kitchen helping her mother and grandmother, it’s hardly surprising that when Joanne Munro got the opportunity to change career, she chose to be a chef.

And 18 years after finding her vocation, Joanne became head chef at a Glasgow institution – Café Gandolfi , in the city’s Merchant City enclave.

‘I was hugely interested in cooking and just loved to cook at home,’ Joanne explains. ‘My mother was a great cook, my grandmother was a great cook and I spent my childhood in the kitchen with them. Then I got a chance to change my career and went into Jacques Boyeldieu’s kitchen at his restaurant 1901 in Pollokshaws. I had no formal training, but he was just fabulous and very influential. He was so passionate about what he was doing and generous with everything he knew.

‘After 1901, I ran the kitchen at an independent Glasgow hotel, but the team was small and I wasn’t really learning anything. Gandolfi was always somewhere I’d admired and was a customer of, so I approached Lynne, the manager, and Seumas MacInnes, the owner, and they gave me a job.’

The move proved to be a natural fit for Joanne. ‘As soon as I joined I was really aware of the quality of the produce being purchased. When I became sous chef I started to take control of some of the specials.’