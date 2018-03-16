Scotch eggs with redcurrant and pickled walnut sauce
- 5 medium free range eggs
- 2 good quality pork sausages
- 2 slices Stornoway black pudding
- Breadcrumbs
- Plain flour
- Bring a pint of water to a rapid boil. Gently place four eggs into the boiling water, boil for four minutes, then remove from water and chill in a bowl of iced water.
- Remove the sausage meat from the skin and blend in a food processor with the black pudding until smooth.
- Peel the eggs and gently cover with the black pudding and sausage mix, it helps if your hands are slightly wet.
- Whisk the remaining egg and put into a shallow bowl. Place the breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl too, and the plain flour into another.
- Bread the eggs by firstly coating in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs. Deep fry the eggs for four minutes. Cool before serving.
- For the redcurrant and pickled walnut sauce, take one jar of pickled walnuts (drained), and two tablespoons of redcurrant jelly. Using a food processor, blitz until smooth.
With a childhood spent in the kitchen helping her mother and grandmother, it’s hardly surprising that when Joanne Munro got the opportunity to change career, she chose to be a chef.
And 18 years after finding her vocation, Joanne became head chef at a Glasgow institution – Café Gandolfi , in the city’s Merchant City enclave.
‘I was hugely interested in cooking and just loved to cook at home,’ Joanne explains. ‘My mother was a great cook, my grandmother was a great cook and I spent my childhood in the kitchen with them. Then I got a chance to change my career and went into Jacques Boyeldieu’s kitchen at his restaurant 1901 in Pollokshaws. I had no formal training, but he was just fabulous and very influential. He was so passionate about what he was doing and generous with everything he knew.
‘After 1901, I ran the kitchen at an independent Glasgow hotel, but the team was small and I wasn’t really learning anything. Gandolfi was always somewhere I’d admired and was a customer of, so I approached Lynne, the manager, and Seumas MacInnes, the owner, and they gave me a job.’
The move proved to be a natural fit for Joanne. ‘As soon as I joined I was really aware of the quality of the produce being purchased. When I became sous chef I started to take control of some of the specials.’