Refresh your mouth with this lemon dessert
Assiette of lemon, lemon and ginger cheesecake, white chocolate and lemon parfait, mini lemon meringue pie
- Lemon and ginger cheesecake - 250g mascarpone
- 1000ml cream
- 100g lemon juice
- 2-5 pieces stem ginger in syrup
- 6 tbsp icing sugar
- 1tbsp syrup from stem ginger
- Lemon parfait - 6 egg yolks
- 3oz caster sugar
- Lemon juice
- 6oz white chocolate
- 15fl oz double cream
- Zest from 1/2 lemon
- 75g lemon curd
- Sweet pastry
- 3 blocks of butter
- 1lb 2oz caster sugar
- 2 vanilla pods (seeds scraped out)
- 6 eggs
- 3lb 10oz plain flour
- Italian meringue - 4 large egg whites
- 240g caster sugar
- 4 tbsp water
- 1 tbsp liquid glucose
- Lemon jelly - 360g caster sugar
- 400ml lemon juice
- 300ml water
- 10 leaves gelatine
- Lemon curd - 480g lemon juice
- 800g caster sugar
- 400g butter
- 12 eggs
- 4 egg yolks
- Zest of 2 lemons
- Isomalt tuile
- Isomalt
- Lemon and ginger cheesecake. Put mascarpone, grated ginger, lemon juice, ginger syrup and sieved icing sugar into a bowl and whisk until well combined and creamy. Whip the cream into soft peaks and then add the mascarpone mixture and fold together. Add more lemon juice and/or ginger syrup for taste or if mixture is too stiff. Divide between two or three piping bags and keep in fridge.
- Lemon parfait. Whisk egg yolks and sugar into sabayon over a bain-marie. Melt the white chocolate. Grate lemon zest and add to lemon curd. Whisk the cream to soft peaks. Add lemon juice and white chocolate into sabayon and then add lemon curd. Add ¼ of cream to the sabayon and fold. Fold sabayon mix into the rest of the cream, add more lemon juice if needed and pour into moulds, leave to freeze overnight.
- Sweet pastry. Cream butter and sugar in a big mixing bowl, than add vanilla seeds and egg, mix well and then slowly add flour until you get a nice smooth dough. Leave pastry to rest for 20 minutes in fridge, take out, roll and line mini tart cases. Bake for 12-14 minutes at 180°C.
- Italian meringue. Put the water, sugar and glucose in a heavy based pan and bring to the boil. At the same time whisk the egg whites to soft peak stage. When the syrup reaches 120°C slowly pour into the egg whites in a steady stream. Mix until mixture has cooled down and it should be nice and glossy. Put in piping bag and pipe onto greaseproof paper and dehydrate until ready.
- Lemon jelly. Put the gelatine leaves in cold water until soft, then drain excess water. Meanwhile put sugar, lemon juice and water in pot and heat up, then add gelatine and bring to the boil. Leave to cool down slightly and then pour into tubs. Leave in fridge overnight to set and then cut in portions.
- Lemon curd. Put the lemon zest and juice, sugar and cubed butter into a heatproof bowl. Sit the bowl over a pot with simmering water (make sure the water is not touching the bottom of the bowl). Stir the mixture every now and then until all the butter has melted. Lightly whisk the eggs and egg yolks and slowly stir into lemon mixture. Whisk until all ingredients are well combined, then leave to cook for 10-20 minutes, stirring every now and then until the mixture is creamy and thick enough to coat the back of the spoon. (If needed cook longer to get thicker consistency) Remove the lemon curd from the heat and set aside to cool, stirring occasionally as it cools. Once cooled, pass through fine sieve into sterilised Kilner jars and seal.
- Isomalt tuile. Spread isomalt in an even, thin layer onto a mat and bake at 160°C for 5 minutes then turn the tray and bake for 5 more minutes. Leave to cool completely and then break into pieces.
For our final recipe from Gary Phillips, the head chef at Kilcamb Lodge, we present a delicious dessert.
Flavour is always the top priority of Gary, who is based at the stunning Ardnamurchan peninsula.
Gary describes his style of food as traditional with a strong emphasis on flavour.
‘First of all I want to make sure that the food is really, really tasty and then make sure it looks good too.’
And with a food hero in Tom Kerridge, it’s little wonder that his priorities lie in no-nonsense, taste-good food without any of the artistic drama of frills, foams and jellies.