Refresh your mouth with this lemon dessert

For our final recipe from Gary Phillips, the head chef at Kilcamb Lodge, we present a delicious dessert.

Flavour is always the top priority of Gary, who is based at the stunning Ardnamurchan peninsula.

Gary describes his style of food as traditional with a strong emphasis on flavour.

‘First of all I want to make sure that the food is really, really tasty and then make sure it looks good too.’

And with a food hero in Tom Kerridge, it’s little wonder that his priorities lie in no-nonsense, taste-good food without any of the artistic drama of frills, foams and jellies.