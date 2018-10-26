Poached pear, bramble tart and lemon sorbert
Spiced poached pear with a bramble tart and lemon sorbet
- Poached pear - 4 pears
- 200g sugar
- 200ml water
- 1 star anise
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 vanilla pod
- Bramble tart - 1 cooked sweet pastry case or 4 individual cases
- 6 egg yolks
- 1 tbsp caster sugar
- 1 pint of cream
- 1 vanilla pod, split and seeds gathered
- 1 punnet brambles
- Lemon sorbet - 50g glucose syrup
- 145g sugar
- 212ml water
- 125ml white wine
- 2 leaves gelatine, soaked in cold water to soften
- Poached pear: Boil together all ingredients except the pears. Peel the pears, then poach at a medium heat in the syrup until tender.
- Bramble tart: Boil the cream with the vanilla seed and pod. Combine the egg yolks and sugar. Pour boiling cream over the egg mixture and combine thoroughly. Return the liquid to the heat and stirring continuously allow to cook for no longer than 30 seconds. Do not allow the mixture to boil. Remove from heat and pass
- Pour the mixture into the tart case and place in the fridge to cool. Prior to serving place the brambles neatly on top.
There’s a growing demand in Scotland for produce that has been sourced in local areas.
Kinloch House chef Steve McCallum, located near Blairgowrie in Perthshire, is a keen supporter of that.
In recent years, Steve has noticed how people’s palates have changed, as has the preparation of the food.
‘Wild produce has always been there but there’s now a huge difference in how it’s prepared, especially game and fish.
‘We buy our langoustines and scallops live from Celtic Seafare in Ross-shire and they are always immaculate, while our pheasants come from the Cardney Estate just five miles along the road.
‘We may not have the glitz of a city centre restaurant but Kinloch House is a great place to eat traditional game in a nice country house environment.’
This recipe originally appeared in our November 2016 edition.