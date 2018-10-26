Poached pear, bramble tart and lemon sorbert

There’s a growing demand in Scotland for produce that has been sourced in local areas.

Kinloch House chef Steve McCallum, located near Blairgowrie in Perthshire, is a keen supporter of that.

In recent years, Steve has noticed how people’s palates have changed, as has the preparation of the food.

‘Wild produce has always been there but there’s now a huge difference in how it’s prepared, especially game and fish.

‘We buy our langoustines and scallops live from Celtic Seafare in Ross-shire and they are always immaculate, while our pheasants come from the Cardney Estate just five miles along the road.

‘We may not have the glitz of a city centre restaurant but Kinloch House is a great place to eat traditional game in a nice country house environment.’

This recipe originally appeared in our November 2016 edition.