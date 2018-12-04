Make some tasty raspberry shortbread
Scottish Raspberry & Oat Shortbread
- 125g granulated Sugar
- 250g unsalted butter
- 375g plain flour
- 50g rolled oats
- 50g light brown sugar
- 2 tbsp good Scottish raspberry jam
- Pinch of salt
- 100g white chocolate
- Bring butter to room temperature
- Combine butter and sugars, mix until combined (3 min)
- Add in flour and salt, rub together between thumb and for fingers. You are looking for the dough to almost come together in big chunks (5 min)
- Gently fold in raspberry jam
- Bring dough together and tip out onto a lightly floured work surface. Roll out the dough to roughly ¼ in thickness. Cut out into desired shapes! You can reroll excess dough up to 3 times. (5 min)
- Bake at 265 F (130 C) for about 50 minutes (biscuits should be firm to the touch!)
- To finish, drizzle with white chocolate
We love our shortbread in Scotland – so here’s a recipe on how to make your own.
Scottish Blend, a brew specially blended for Scottish water, have teamed up with independent Scottish bakery, Pinnies and Poppy Seeds to create five special shortbread flavours.
Shortbread extraordinaire, Jennifer Hunter, runs her own bakery in Edinburgh, and has created a set of five bespoke homemade shortbreads to perfectly compliment your brew.