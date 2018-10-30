Keep the cold away with this tasty haggis recipe

Now that the clocks have changed, it’s obvious that winter is on its way.

The warm, endless summer days seem so long ago, as our thoughts now turn to keeping the cold away.

Courtesy of Callum Gilmour, head chef at The Saint in St Andrews, we have this delicious recipe to warm your nights, and put some warmth in your stomach, with this tasty recipe for homemade haggis with mash, turnip confit and beef sauce.