Keep the cold away with this tasty haggis recipe
Homemade haggis with mash, turnip confit and beef sauce (serves four)
- For the haggis - 1kg lamb plucks
- 220g pinhead oats
- 400g white onions, diced
- 300g beef suet
- 10g cayenne pepper
- 10g nutmeg
- 20g garlic powder
- 30g ground all spice
- 30g cracked black pepper
- 30g ground sea salt
- For the mash - 8 white potatoes
- 20ml double cream
- 30g unsalted butter
- For the confit turnip - ½ turnip, cut into squares
- 50g duck fat
- 1 tsp fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
- 4 cloves of garlic, roughly crushed
- For the beef sauce - 200ml beef stock
- 50ml red wine
- 20ml whisky
- 20ml cream
- For the haggis, place lamb plucks in a pot and cover with water – bring to boil and simmer for around 1 hour. Take lamb plucks out of water and leave to cool. Fry onions in a pan until golden and add the beef suet, spices and pepper. Add the oats and enough of the cooking liquid from the lamb to cover the oats. Grate the lamb plucks and add to the food processor. Mix together thoroughly and taste season with salt and pepper. Take off the heat and leave to cool. Cover in plastic wrap and shape into rugby ball.
- Next, make the mash potato. Peel the potatoes, place in a pot and cover with cold water. Boil until soft and then drain. Add butter and the cream and then mash with a potato ricer or hand-held masher. Season with salt and pepper.
- To make the confit turnip, preheat the oven to 120°C. Warm the duck fat until it has turned to a liquid. Place the turnip, herbs and garlic in tray and cover with the fat. Cover with tin foil and put in oven to cook for around 40 minutes. Baste the turnip twice, once after 15 minutes and again after 30 minutes.
- Next, make the beef sauce. Place the wine and beef stock into pan, bring to a boil then reduce to a low heat for 5 to 8 minutes. Add the cream and reduce until the sauce starts to thicken. Add the whisky and season to taste.
- To serve, first place the mash and confit turnip on the plate before topping with the haggis and finally the beef sauce.
Recipe © Callum Gilmour, head chef at The Saint in St Andrews | https://www.the-saint-bar.co.uk/
Now that the clocks have changed, it’s obvious that winter is on its way.
The warm, endless summer days seem so long ago, as our thoughts now turn to keeping the cold away.
Courtesy of Callum Gilmour, head chef at The Saint in St Andrews, we have this delicious recipe to warm your nights, and put some warmth in your stomach, with this tasty recipe for homemade haggis with mash, turnip confit and beef sauce.