You can’t beet a good, delicious, tasty bagel

Since the establishment of Bross Bagels in Edinburgh two years ago, the Scottish capital is making its mark on the world.

Owner Larah Bross has set the bagel scene alight with her authentic Montreal style bagels here in Edinburgh.

Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.

Although New York and Montreal may be well known for their bagels, Larah is determined to get Scotland on the bagel map.

With three shops in Edinburgh and their very own Bross bakery, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.

Today was present another of Larah’s tasty bagel recipes.