Give your pork a Brazilian twist with this recipe

By Kenny Smith - 28th February 2019

Brazilian-style pork with avocado and black beans (Serves 4)

Ingredients Instructions
  • 500g diced pork shoulder
  • 1 x large onion
  • 3 x cloves garlic
  • 2 x sticks celery
  • 35ml olive oil
  • 500ml water
  • 2 x heaped tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 x yellow mini pepper
  • 25ml olive oil
  • Juice x 1 lime
  • 15g fresh coriander
  • Sea salt and black pepper
  • To serve - 200g (uncooked weight) long grain rice
  • 2 x ripe avocados
  • Lime wedges
  • Peel and chop the onion
  • Peel and mince the garlic
  • Wipe and chop the celery
  • Pour the sauce over In a large frying pan – heat the oil – add the pork, chorizo and the onion and brown
  • Add the garlic, paprika and chopped celery and cook for a few minutes
  • Add the water, season with some salt and pepper – turn down the heat to a simmer, cover and cook gently for two hours
  • To make the salsa – peel the onion and chop finely
  • Chop the pepper finely – discard any seeds
  • Chop the tomatoes finely
  • Chop the coriander
  • Mix the chopped vegetables together along with the lime juice, chilli powder and olive oil – season to taste
  • Open the beans and pour into a small saucepan and heat through – then drain
  • Serve the pork alongside the salsa, white rice, black beans and sliced avocado with some lime wedges to squeeze

Pork is a meat we can do so many things with, and it’s fun to try it in new and different ways.

Today, we present a recipe with some international inspiration, for Brazilian-style pork with avocado and black beans.

To mark the Go Places with Pork campaign, we are bringing you a series of tasty recipes this week.

Specially Selected Pork is assured pork from Scotland. In a nutshell, Specially Selected Pork is from specific animals that are sourced from selected farms, adopting best practice including animal welfare and natural production methods.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has been awarded £125,000 to help fund a brand new marketing and public relations campaign to promote Specially Selected Pork.

The campaign highlights pork as a healthy and easy-to-cook ingredient which is also great value for money at a time of year when shoppers are watching their cash and healthy eating is also high on the agenda.

