Give your pork a Brazilian twist with this recipe

Pork is a meat we can do so many things with, and it’s fun to try it in new and different ways.

Today, we present a recipe with some international inspiration, for Brazilian-style pork with avocado and black beans.

To mark the Go Places with Pork campaign, we are bringing you a series of tasty recipes this week.

Specially Selected Pork is assured pork from Scotland. In a nutshell, Specially Selected Pork is from specific animals that are sourced from selected farms, adopting best practice including animal welfare and natural production methods.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has been awarded £125,000 to help fund a brand new marketing and public relations campaign to promote Specially Selected Pork.

The campaign highlights pork as a healthy and easy-to-cook ingredient which is also great value for money at a time of year when shoppers are watching their cash and healthy eating is also high on the agenda.