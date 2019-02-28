Give your pork a Brazilian twist with this recipe
Brazilian-style pork with avocado and black beans (Serves 4)
- 500g diced pork shoulder
- 1 x large onion
- 3 x cloves garlic
- 3 x cloves garlic
- 2 x sticks celery
- 35ml olive oil
- 500ml water
- 2 x heaped tsp smoked paprika
- 2 x heaped tsp smoked paprika
- 1 x yellow mini pepper
- 1 x yellow mini pepper
- 25ml olive oil
- Juice x 1 lime
- 15g fresh coriander
- 15g fresh coriander
- Sea salt and black pepper
- To serve - 200g (uncooked weight) long grain rice
- 2 x ripe avocados
- Lime wedges
- Peel and chop the onion
- Peel and mince the garlic
- Wipe and chop the celery
- Pour the sauce over In a large frying pan – heat the oil – add the pork, chorizo and the onion and brown
- Add the garlic, paprika and chopped celery and cook for a few minutes
- Add the water, season with some salt and pepper – turn down the heat to a simmer, cover and cook gently for two hours
- To make the salsa – peel the onion and chop finely
- Chop the pepper finely – discard any seeds
- Chop the tomatoes finely
- Chop the coriander
- Mix the chopped vegetables together along with the lime juice, chilli powder and olive oil – season to taste
- Open the beans and pour into a small saucepan and heat through – then drain
- Serve the pork alongside the salsa, white rice, black beans and sliced avocado with some lime wedges to squeeze
Pork is a meat we can do so many things with, and it’s fun to try it in new and different ways.
Today, we present a recipe with some international inspiration, for Brazilian-style pork with avocado and black beans.
To mark the Go Places with Pork campaign, we are bringing you a series of tasty recipes this week.
Specially Selected Pork is assured pork from Scotland. In a nutshell, Specially Selected Pork is from specific animals that are sourced from selected farms, adopting best practice including animal welfare and natural production methods.
Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has been awarded £125,000 to help fund a brand new marketing and public relations campaign to promote Specially Selected Pork.
The campaign highlights pork as a healthy and easy-to-cook ingredient which is also great value for money at a time of year when shoppers are watching their cash and healthy eating is also high on the agenda.