Game koftas make a tasty lunch or main course

It’s Great British Game Week – so here’s our second recipe to mark the event.

To mark the occasion, running from 19–25 November, Eat Wild is challenging the nation to think differently about game – and it’s starting in the kitchen.

With Eat Wild’s week of on-trend recipes you’ll taste game as it’s never been tasted before.

Today, we present another recipe – so set yourself up for the week with a big batch of our Game Koftas.

For dinner these lightly spiced meatballs go perfectly with the herby raita and salsa, and they’re just as delicious for lunch.

Made with pheasant and partridge, this take on the popular spicy meatballs brings together the stars of wild game. Serve it as part of Middle Eastern-inspired mezze with lots of warm pitta bread, homemade hummus, and roasted aubergines, or wrap in flatbreads for an easy supper.

Before you get started, ask your local butcher to remove all the fat from the pheasant and partridge breasts and put the meat through a mincer.

Normally you need a fatty cut for something like kofta, but the pheasant breast contains enough fat to bind everything together.

