Game koftas make a tasty lunch or main course
Game koftas
- For the koftas - 2x pheasant breasts
- 2x partridge breasts
- 10g English mustard
- 3g cumin
- 3g cayenne pepper
- 1g cinnamon
- 1bsp fresh parsley, chopped
- For the raita - 1 tbsp Fresh mint, chopped
- 1 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped
- 1x cucumber
- 1x lime
- 100g natural yoghurt
- For the salsa - 4x large ripe tomatoes
- 100ml extra virgin olive oil
- 1x large red onion
- 1tbsp fresh coriander, chopped
- 1x lime
- 1x red chilli
- Black pepper
- Sea salt
- Place the mince in a mixing bowl and add the English mustard, flat leaf parsley and spices. Mix all the ingredients together.
- Roll the mixture into small sausages and leave in the fridge to set.
- Once firmed up, fry off the koftas evenly in a touch of rapeseed oil until golden and fully cooked. Keep moving them around for a lovely, even colour, and season with salt.
- Remove the seeds from the cucumber by cutting in half lengthways and running a teaspoon along the middle.
- Chop the cucumber into small cubes and stir with the mint, coriander, and yoghurt. Squeeze in the juice of half the lime.
- Quarter the tomatoes and remove the seeds, then chop the tomato into rough squares and place in a mixing bowl. Thinly slice the red onion and add this to the bowl.
- Split the chilli in half and finely chop, removing the seeds if you don’t want the salsa too hot, and add to the bowl.
- Squeeze in the juice from the remaining half lime, season with salt and pepper, mix well and sprinkle with the chopped coriander.
- To serve, place a good dollop of the red onion salsa in the middle of a serving plate, arrange 3 koftas per serving around the salsa and finish with a ramekin of the raita.
It’s Great British Game Week – so here’s our second recipe to mark the event.
To mark the occasion, running from 19–25 November, Eat Wild is challenging the nation to think differently about game – and it’s starting in the kitchen.
With Eat Wild’s week of on-trend recipes you’ll taste game as it’s never been tasted before.
Today, we present another recipe – so set yourself up for the week with a big batch of our Game Koftas.
For dinner these lightly spiced meatballs go perfectly with the herby raita and salsa, and they’re just as delicious for lunch.
Made with pheasant and partridge, this take on the popular spicy meatballs brings together the stars of wild game. Serve it as part of Middle Eastern-inspired mezze with lots of warm pitta bread, homemade hummus, and roasted aubergines, or wrap in flatbreads for an easy supper.
Before you get started, ask your local butcher to remove all the fat from the pheasant and partridge breasts and put the meat through a mincer.
Normally you need a fatty cut for something like kofta, but the pheasant breast contains enough fat to bind everything together.
To buy assured British game online and start cooking, visit eatwild.co.