Fabulous fish with risotto, kale and garlic dressing

How fishmonger and chef Willie Little came to own his Blairgowrie restaurant is as down-to-earth as the man himself.

Little’s Restaurant has a great reputation, especially for its fish, as you would expect!

‘Because our product is so fresh, I don’t have to hide it with any sauces,’ says chef proprietor Willie Little of the fish at his restaurant Little’s in Blairgowrie.

‘I’m 63 years old and I’ve been cooking since 15, and I think to have too much fancy stuff is the ruination of a piece of fish,’ he adds.

Originally from Kirriemuir, Willie’s no-nonsense approach comes from a wealth of experience in the fish and restaurant industries.

‘As soon as I left school, I went into the hotel business, restaurants and hotels,’ he says.

His appreciation of food comes from his mum, who was a cook in a big estate house, while time spent in the Hebrides, Switzerland and Germany honed his own cheffing skills.

