Delicious skewers with a dash of BenRiach
Venison or Turkey Apricot Skewers with Mild Curry Mayonnaise (makes 8 medium skewers)
Ingredients Instructions
- 500g Venison Haunch or Turkey Breast cut into pieces for skewers
- 8 medium skewers
- 100g dried apricots cut in half
- 25ml BenRiach 10 Classic
- For the marinade - 150g dried apricots
- 300ml apple juice
- 25ml BenRiach 10 Classic
- 5 bay leaves
- 3 shallots, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 tsp mild curry powder
- 8g salt
- For the curry mayonnaise - 100ml good mayonnaise
- 1 tsp mild curry powder
- Juice of ½ a lemon
- For the marinade - Bring the apricots and apple juice to the boil, and let them cook until the apricots are soft(approx 10 minutes). Transfer this to a blender and puree.
- Fry shallots in a pan until translucent, then add the bay leaves, garlic, curry powder and cook for 4 minutes. Add the puréed apricot and the salt and cook for a further 5 minutes. Take off the heat and add the whisky. Add some water if the marinade is too thick, you want the mixture to be the consistency of tomato sauce.
- When cool, transfer to a sealable zipper bag or similar with the meat, mix them together making sure the meat is covered in the marinade and refrigerate for 24 hours to marinade.
- Making the skewers: An hour before assembly, remove marinating meat from fridge to come to room temperature and soak apricots in hot water and whisky.
- Half an hour before you can put the skewers (if wood) into water to soak.
- To assemble simply thread a combination of meat and apricots (recommended 2 per skewer) onto the skewers and set aside.
- When ready to cook, heat the oven to 180C/350F and place a roasting tray inside the oven. Bring a pan up to a high heat on the hob (preferably cast iron skillet) and lightly oil.
- Sear the skewers on the pan/skillet, making sure there is plenty of room between them. Cook each skewer for roughly 3 minutes on each side or until there’s a nice caramelisation of the marinade and then transfer the skewers to the hot tray in the oven to continue their cooking. Cook for approximately 6 minutes until cooked through. You can check using a sharp knife in the thickest part of the skewer.
- Serve skewers alongside curry mayonnaise.
- For the curry mayonnaise: Mix the ingredients together, add more curry powder or lemon juice to taste.
Are you up for some tasty whisky inspired Christmas recipes?
This week, Scottish Field has teamed up with eclectic Speyside distillery BenRiach, and chef Ed Barnard from Right to Roam, to bring you some top-notch recipes.
BenRiach has created its first ever recipes for Christmas in collaboration with experimental Speyside/London chef Ed.
