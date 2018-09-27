Crab and salmon combine for a delicious meal
Gateau of crab, hot-smoked salmon and avocado (serves 4)
- 2 dressed crabs
- Coriander leaves (about 1 small packet)
- Zest and juice of 1 orange
- 480g tub of Katie Rogers’ crème fraîche
- 150g hot-smoked salmon
- 1 ripe avocado
- Salt and pepper
- Salad leaves
- Extract the brown and white meat from the dressed crab and place in a bowl. Chop the coriander and add to the bowl, mixing it through with a fork, along with the orange zest and half the juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Lightly whip the crème fraîche with the rest of the orange juice (this will thicken the cream). Flake the hot-smoked salmon and chop the flesh of the avocado, sprinkling it with a little lemon juice to keep the green colour.
- Lightly oil a ring mould and place on a plate. Spoon a quarter of the crab meat on to the bottom then follow this with a layer of avocado, a layer of salmon and a layer of cream. Top with some salad leaves, then remove the ring and repeat on the three other plates.
Little’s Restaurant in Blairgowrie is a little slice of heaven for its owner, Willie Little.
Fishmonger and chef Willie moved into fish wholesaling, owning the company Ocean Traders, which led to him setting up his award-winning fishmonger, Fish in Crieff.
Selling the wholesale company, Willie was left with the fishmongers, but for a man whose working day starts at 5.30am and ends at 11.30pm, that was never going to be the case for long.
‘One day, with a few drinks in me,’ he laughs, ‘this woman who had a pizza shop that was next door to the pub said, “Do you know any nutter that would like to buy a restaurant?”’
‘I had another beer and said, “Yeah, I know someone who’ll buy your restaurant. Phone me in the morning.”
‘So she phoned and I’d forgotten all about it!’
That was 2011, but buy the restaurant he did and Little’s was born.
This recipe originally featured in our June 2016 edition.