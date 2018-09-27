Crab and salmon combine for a delicious meal

Little’s Restaurant in Blairgowrie is a little slice of heaven for its owner, Willie Little.

Fishmonger and chef Willie moved into fish wholesaling, owning the company Ocean Traders, which led to him setting up his award-winning fishmonger, Fish in Crieff.

Selling the wholesale company, Willie was left with the fishmongers, but for a man whose working day starts at 5.30am and ends at 11.30pm, that was never going to be the case for long.

‘One day, with a few drinks in me,’ he laughs, ‘this woman who had a pizza shop that was next door to the pub said, “Do you know any nutter that would like to buy a restaurant?”’

‘I had another beer and said, “Yeah, I know someone who’ll buy your restaurant. Phone me in the morning.”

‘So she phoned and I’d forgotten all about it!’

That was 2011, but buy the restaurant he did and Little’s was born.

This recipe originally featured in our June 2016 edition.