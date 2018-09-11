Chef tees up a delicious beetroot dish

Jon-Paul Saint puts his own spin on the menu at Dornoch’s Links House using fresh, local ingredients to wow the crowds.

For someone who began cooking by chance, Jon-Paul Saint, head chef at Links House in Dornoch, has come a long way. Set on becoming the next Indiana Jones as a youngster, Saint soon deviated from his childhood dream of becoming an archaeologist when he fell into cooking while working as a waiter in his home village of Lybster on the east coast of Caithness.

Helping out in the kitchen by plating up desserts or mucking in with starters and salads, he quickly moved on to larger prep and never looked back.

‘I moved on to Golf View in Nairn where I did a Chefs’ Academy training,’ he explains. ‘Basically, you work in the hotel kitchen producing restaurant food, but at the same time you do a college course, so I got all the qualifications on the back of it.’

