Chef tees up a delicious beetroot dish
Beetroot and Goat’s Cheese
- For the beetroot purée - (per 100g beetroot) 200ml apple juice
- 80ml cider vinegar
- Pinch salt and pepper
- 1 tsp sugar
- For the pickled beetroot - (per 1 beetroot, finely sliced) 200ml cider vinegar
- 200ml white wine
- Pinch cayenne pepper
- 400ml water
- For the beetroot mousse - 100ml of the purée
- 1 gelatin leaf or ½ pack of powder gelatin
- 100ml double cream
- For the beetroot crisps - Candy beetroot
- 100g sugar
- 50ml water
- For the beetroot paper - 100ml of beetroot purée
- 2g Crytex
- 5g Ultratex (powder starches available online)
- For the goat’s cheese fondue - 100g soft goat’s cheese
- 80ml double cream
- For the croquettes - 100g goat’s cheese
- 1 bowl of plain flour
- 1 bowl of egg and milk, whisked
- 1 bowl of breadcrumbs
- Roast the beetroot whole in the oven until you can easily put a knife in and remove without resistance. Cool, peel and dice, sauté in a pan with butter, salt and pepper.
- For the beetroot purée - Put all the trimmings after dicing the roast beetroot into a pan with the apple juice, salt, pepper, cider vinegar and sugar. Boil for five minutes until slightly reduced then drain the contents, retaining both the liquid and solids. Put solids into a liquidiser and gradually add in the liquid until smooth, but not too loose.
- For the pickled beetroot - Bring the vinegar, wine, pepper and water to the boil in a pan then remove from heat. Add the beetroot slices and leave to cool. Seal in an airtight, sanitised jar and keep refrigerated.
- For the beetroot mousse - Take 100ml of the purée, warm. Add 1 gelatin leaf dissolved in cold water, or half a pack of powder gelatin. Blitz thoroughly and allow to cool and firm in the fridge. Once firm, whisk in a bowl until smooth. In a separate bowl, whisk the cream until it is soft and forms firm peaks.
- For the beetroot crisps - Thinly slice the candy beetroot in the same way as pickled. Boil the sugar and water to form syrup. Remove from the heat and allow to cool. Dip the beetroot slices and place on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Bake in the oven at 68oC for several hours until crisp.
- For the beetroot paper - Combine all ingredients then spread thinly onto a silicone sheet and bake in the oven at 65oC until crisp enough to snap.
- For the goat’s cheese fondue - In a mixer, beat the cheese until light and smooth. Pour in the double cream and bring to a smooth texture. Scoop out into a container and place in the fridge.
- For the croquettes - Soften the goat’s cheese. Roll it into a log about 1.5cm thick and cut into 5cm batons. Roll the cheese in the flour, then in the milk mix, then the breadcrumbs. For a stronger coating to help prevent the cheese escaping, dip back into the egg mix, then back into the breadcrumbs to coat twice. To cook, put in a small pan of vegetable oil (or deep fry at 170oC) until golden brown.
- For the bread crisps - Thinly slice a loaf of rustic countrystyle bread. Place on a tray, lined with greaseproof paper and lightly oiled. Season with salt and pepper. Lay another sheet of greaseproof paper on top, then weigh down with another tray. Bake at 160oC for eight minutes, or until crisp and golden.
Jon-Paul Saint puts his own spin on the menu at Dornoch’s Links House using fresh, local ingredients to wow the crowds.
For someone who began cooking by chance, Jon-Paul Saint, head chef at Links House in Dornoch, has come a long way. Set on becoming the next Indiana Jones as a youngster, Saint soon deviated from his childhood dream of becoming an archaeologist when he fell into cooking while working as a waiter in his home village of Lybster on the east coast of Caithness.
Helping out in the kitchen by plating up desserts or mucking in with starters and salads, he quickly moved on to larger prep and never looked back.
‘I moved on to Golf View in Nairn where I did a Chefs’ Academy training,’ he explains. ‘Basically, you work in the hotel kitchen producing restaurant food, but at the same time you do a college course, so I got all the qualifications on the back of it.’
This recipe originally appeared in our February 2016 edition.