Head chefs teams up with Donald Russell butcher

We all enjoy entertaining friends and family over winter, but how do you impress without going overboard on time and budget?

Head Chef Rikki Preston from Martin Wishart’s The Honours, Edinburgh, has teamed up with Donald Russell butcher to showcase a lesser known cut of meat – Ox cheek.

As a tender, flavoursome cut of meat, Ox cheek packs a powerful punch. What’s more, this humble cut can be cheap and simple to prepare.

Marinating it for 24 hours with carrots, onions, celery, garlic, rosemary, thyme and red wine, then searing it before braising will enrich the flavour. Served with creamy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, it’s a sure to be a showstopper on your dinner table this weekend.

To view the whole recipe, follow this link.

Donald Russell’s Ox cheeks are available to order here, priced at £18 for 800g.