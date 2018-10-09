A tasty recipe if you’re hankering for herring

It’s been a long road home for Tim and Anna Dover, the husband and wife team behind The Roost restaurant in Bridge of Earn.

From humble beginnings washing dishes in South Queensferry, through spells at The Witchery in Edinburgh, The Peat Inn in

Fife, Daniel in New York and with Martin Wishart in Leith – to name but a few – Tim Dover has honed his cookery skills in some of the world’s finest kitchens.

‘I think it’s crucial for any young chef to try to gain as much experience as possible before making it as a head chef or going

out on their own,‘ explains Tim.

‘My mindset was always to stay at a place for a couple of years, learn new skills and then move on to the next place in order to better myself.’

