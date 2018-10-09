A tasty recipe if you’re hankering for herring
Skekt Herring (serves four)
- Step 1 - 500g fillets of fresh herring
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp finely chopped dill
- 3 tbsp butter
- 3 tbsp cooking oil
- 15g stoneground rye flour
- Salt, ground white pepper
- Step 2 - The fried fillets of fresh herring
- ½ carrot
- 1 onion
- 7cm leek
- 100ml spirit vinegar (12%)
- 200g caster sugar
- 300ml water
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tsp coarsely ground allspice
- ½ tsp coarsely ground white pepper
- ½ tsp coarsely ground black pepper
- This dish requires two processes. The first is to prepare, coat and fry the herring, and the other is to pickle it. Step 1 method: Butterfly the herring fillets, skin on. On greaseproof paper, spread the fillets flat, skin side down. Mix the mustard and dill and spread thinly on the fillets. Put 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of oil into a medium-hot frying pan. Pat the herring with the flour. When the butter stops sizzling, fry the fish for 4-5 minutes on each side. Season with salt and white pepper. Leave to cool completely.
- Step 2 method: Slice the carrot thinly. Slice the onion and – extra thinly – the leek. Make a brine by heating the vinegar and sugar in a pan until the sugar dissolves. Add the cold water and allow it to cool. In a bowl, layer the herring and the vegetables and add the herbs and spices. Pour the brine over the top. Place a small plate or saucer on top of the herring to press it down. Store in the fridge for two days. (Kept refrigerated, it will keep for at least a week.)
- To serve: Place one of the fillets on the centre of each plate and top with some of the pickled vegetables. I have served it with chargrilled cucumber, although salted cucumber would work just as well.
It’s been a long road home for Tim and Anna Dover, the husband and wife team behind The Roost restaurant in Bridge of Earn.
From humble beginnings washing dishes in South Queensferry, through spells at The Witchery in Edinburgh, The Peat Inn in
Fife, Daniel in New York and with Martin Wishart in Leith – to name but a few – Tim Dover has honed his cookery skills in some of the world’s finest kitchens.
‘I think it’s crucial for any young chef to try to gain as much experience as possible before making it as a head chef or going
out on their own,‘ explains Tim.
‘My mindset was always to stay at a place for a couple of years, learn new skills and then move on to the next place in order to better myself.’
