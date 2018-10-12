A tasty dessert to perk up your mouth
Lemon and pine kernel iced mousse with fromage blanc and black pepper sorbet Serves four
- For the sorbet - 70g liquid glucose
- 70ml milk
- 70ml double cream
- 8g cornflour, mixed to a paste with a little milk
- 50g caster sugar
- 35ml water
- 330ml fromage blanc
- Juice of ¼ lemon
- 20 turns of black pepper grinder
- For the mousse - Juice of 4 lemons
- Grated zest of 2 lemons
- 135ml double cream
- 70g caster sugar
- 20ml water
- 4 egg yolks (approx 100g)
- 70g pine kernels, toasted until golden
- For the lemon curd - Juice and grated zest of 4 lemons
- 4 egg yolks
- 200g caster sugar
- 1 tsp cornflour
- 170g unsalted butter
- For the bramble purée - 300g fresh brambles
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 2 tablespoons of icing sugar
- For the sorbet: Put the glucose, milk, cream, cornflour paste, sugar and water in a thick-bottomed pan and bring to the boil, stirring all the time. Remove from the heat and leave to cool. Put the fromage blanc in a bowl and pour in the glucose mixture. Whisk in the lemon juice and coarsely grind in the pepper to taste. Transfer to an ice-cream machine and freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Move to the fridge to soften slightly about 10 minutes before serving.
- For the mousse: Put the lemon juice and zest in a small pan and boil until reduced to 75ml. Remove from the heat and set aside. Whip the double cream until it forms soft peaks, then set it aside in the fridge.
- Place the caster sugar and water in a small saucepan and heat gently, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Increase the heat and boil until it reaches the soft-ball stage (115°C on a sugar thermometer). While it is boiling, whisk the egg yolk in an electric mixer until it becomes thick, airy and very pale. When the sugar syrup is ready, slowly drizzle it on to the egg yolks with the mixing machine running on high. Continue to whisk until the mixture is cold.
- Fold in the lemon juice, then the whipped cream and finally add the toasted pine kernels. Place a 36 x 11.5 x 4cm metal cooking frame on a baking tray and pour in the mixture. Freeze until set; this will take at least 6 hours.
- For the lemon curd: Bring the lemon juice and zest to the boil in a saucepan. Whisk the egg yolks, caster sugar and cornflour together in a bowl. Pour the juice on to the yolks, whisk well and return to the pan. Cook over a medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture has thickened; do not let it boil or the eggs will scramble. Remove from the heat, cool down a little, then whisk in the butter bit by bit, letting each piece melt before adding the next. Pour through a fine sieve into a bowl and leave to cool. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.
- For the bramble purée: Lay the brambles on a tray and sprinkle over the icing sugar. Leave for 20 minutes or until the sugar has dissolved. Tip the brambles into a jug blender, add the lemon juice, and purée until smooth. Pass the purée through a fine sieve to catch all the seeds, then tub and refrigerate.
- To serve: Spoon a circle of bramble purée onto the centre of each plate. Place a slice of the iced mousse to the side of this, then the fresh brambles. Scoop out a ball of sorbet and place this beside the brambles, then fi nish the plate with a few dots of the lemon curd alongside a few dots of the bramble purée.
Tim and Anna Dover, the husband and wife team behind The Roost restaurant, are content with what they have in Bridge of Earn.
But Tim assures me that he’s always looking to up his offering. He has been inspired by the Nordic style of cuisine during a recent trip to Copenhagen. Tim is now making his own rye and sourdough breads.
And a move back to Edinburgh may be on the cards somewhere down the track, when the children are grown and ready to join the family business.
‘They’re already passionate about cooking,’ says Tim. ‘Even Connie, who is 11, keeps the kitchen staff right. She’s been known to tell them that, “Daddy doesn’t do it like that”.’
This recipe originally appeared in our October 2016 edition.