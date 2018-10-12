A tasty dessert to perk up your mouth

Tim and Anna Dover, the husband and wife team behind The Roost restaurant, are content with what they have in Bridge of Earn.

But Tim assures me that he’s always looking to up his offering. He has been inspired by the Nordic style of cuisine during a recent trip to Copenhagen. Tim is now making his own rye and sourdough breads.

And a move back to Edinburgh may be on the cards somewhere down the track, when the children are grown and ready to join the family business.

‘They’re already passionate about cooking,’ says Tim. ‘Even Connie, who is 11, keeps the kitchen staff right. She’s been known to tell them that, “Daddy doesn’t do it like that”.’

This recipe originally appeared in our October 2016 edition.