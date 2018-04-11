A sizzling scallop special recipe to mark Thai New Year

Pan Seared, Skewered King Scallops with Yellow Peanut Sauce (for 10 canapés) Ingredients Instructions 1 jar The Coconut Kitchen Easy Thai Yellow Curry Paste

250 ml good of good quality, creamy coconut milk

10 king scallops marinated for 10 minutes with 2 desert spoons of olive oil (or coconut oil), salt and pepper

150g roasted peanuts, ground

2 desert spoons oyster sauce or soy sauce

2 desert spoons of sugar

1 desert spoon of lime juice

Fresh coriander and thinly sliced red chili for garnish

10 wooden skewers Add the full jar of The Coconut Kitchen Easy Thai Yellow Curry Paste to a pan and fry for two minutes on a medium heat

Add the tin of coconut milk to the pan

Let it simmer for 10 minutes then add the sugar, soy, lemon juice and ground peanuts

Cook for 5 minutes, stirring all the time, then turn off the heat but keep warm with a lid on top of the pan

Wipe a frying pan with a little oil then and place over a medium heat, wait until the pan is really hot and smoking slightly and put the scallops in to sear for one minute on each side

To serve, spoon the sauce on the plate and place the skewed scallop on top with a drizzle or sauce. Garnish with coriander a thin slice of chilli.

This canapé also works with prawns, chicken, tofu or beef. For a gluten free canapé use fish sauce or gluten free soy instead of oyster sauce.

