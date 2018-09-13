A delicious lamb recipe to make your mouth water
Assiette of Lamb
- Shoulder of lamb
- Rack of lamb
- For the herb crust - Half a loaf of bread (crust removed)
- 100g chopped parsley
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 130g butter
- 100g parmesan cheese
- For the slow-braised shoulder - 2 carrots
- 2 onions
- 2 sticks of celery
- 4 garlic cloves
- 2 bay leaves
- 4 cloves
- 10 black peppercorns
- 100g tomato purée
- 200ml white wine
- For the shallot purée - 6 shallots
- 100g butter
- Sprig of thyme
- 100ml double cream
- For the celeriac purée- 1 celeriac
- 100g butter
- 100ml double cream
- For the dauphinoise potatoes - 6 large potatoes
- 600ml double cream
- 200g butter
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 1 sprig of thyme and 1 bay leaf
- For the rack of lamb - Remove all fat and silver-coloured sinew. Season with salt and pepper, and sear in a hot pan until lightly coloured on all sides. Remove from the pan and allow to rest.
- For the herb crust - Blitz the bread and split into two bowls. In one bowl add the parsley, garlic and 50g butter. Into the other, add the parmesan and 80g butter. Blitz each mixture again separately until smooth and a uniform colour – green for the parsley and white for the parmesan. Take four equal-sized sheets of greaseproof paper. Put each mix onto one end of a sheet, placing the other on top. Roll out both mixtures between the two sheets to 2 or 3mm thick. Place on a flat tray in the freezer and allow to set. Cut into small squares and alternate these on the top of the rack of lamb.
- For the slow-braised shoulder - Unroll the lamb shoulder and remove any cartilage and tough white sinew. Roll up and tie with butcher’s string. Seal in a large sauté pan or pot until golden brown all over, then remove. Make a mirepoix of the chopped veg, garlic cloves, bay leaves, cloves and peppercorns. Colour the veg in the pot until soft and golden, then add the tomato purée. Deglaze the pan with the white wine. Add the lamb shoulder and cover with water. Slow cook on the stove or put in the oven at 85ºC for several hours (overnight is ideal). Retain liquid to use in the sauce later.
- For the sautéed kidney - Remove the large white centre from the kidney either by cutting it in half and removing, or keeping it whole and cutting it out with a sharp knife. Soak in milk for an hour. Heat a pan with a little oil. Season the kidney and add it to the hot oil with a knob of butter. Colour the kidney, allow to cook for 1 minute and remove. It should be pink inside, but if you prefer more well done, turn the heat down and continue to cook.
- For the stuffed loin - Take the other end of a lamb saddle (opposite the rack), remove from the bone and trim the fat right back to the skin. Remove all silver sinew and any cartilage. Sauté some spinach and garlic, and stuff the centre. Roll up tightly, wrapping the excess skin all around to allow even cooking. Tie the loin with butcher’s string. Seal all round in a pan and then roast in the oven until the centre reaches 56ºC (75ºC for well done).
- For the shallot purée - Roughly chop the shallots. In a pan melt the butter with the thyme and begin to colour. Add the shallots and cook right down until dark brown in colour. Pour the cream over, bring to the boil, then blitz in a liquidiser.
- For the celeriac purée - Peel and roughly chop the celeriac. Add to a pan, cover with cold water and add the butter and a pinch of salt and pepper. Bring to the boil and continue cooking until the celeriac is soft. Drain off the liquid. Add the double cream and bring to the boil. Blitz in the liquidiser.
- For the dauphinoise potatoes - Medium-slice the potatoes. Layer in an ovenproof dish, seasoning each layer. In a pan, boil the butter, cream, garlic, thyme and bay leaf. Once boiled, allow to cool slightly, to infuse the garlic and thyme. Strain the cream and butter over the potatoes, and cover with cheese (optional). Cover with greaseproof paper and a lid, and bake for 40 to 50 minutes at 160oC. Use a knife to check it’s cooked through.
- For the sauce - Use all the bones from prepping the rack and loin. Roast in the oven until evenly coloured. Put into a pan with more veg (mirepoix as before). Cover in the retained liquid from cooking the shoulder. Add extra water if needed to cover. Heat, but do not boil. Once bubbles start to appear, turn down and simmer for three hours. Skim away any fat as it rises to the top. Pass the liquid into another pan and reduce by two-thirds.
Working under internationally acclaimed chefs has helped Jon-Paul Saint’s career.
His menu at Dornoch’s Links House uses fresh, local ingredients.
After qualifying, he moved on to the Rocpool Reserve Hotel in Inverness, working under Albert Roux and other Michelin-starred chefs; he then worked in a variety of Roux’s other restaurants as a sous-chef.
First up was Greywalls in Gullane, before spending a season at the Château de Montreuil, a Michelin-starred hotel and restaurant in the north of France.)
‘All of the birds came in fresh from the field, so you had to pluck them. We had to skin all the venison, all of our fish came in whole, so it was
really fresh ingredients. It was a lot of work, but it was great.
‘I have trained under some great people. One of the best chefs I’ve worked for was Davey Aspin, who is now the executive chef of the
Rocca Grill in St Andrews. He is the guy above Jamie Scott, who won Masterchef in 2014. He was the best – and worst – I’ve ever worked for;
he breaks you down to make you stronger and he is an absolutely amazing chef.’
This recipe originally appeared in our February 2016 edition.