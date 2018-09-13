A delicious lamb recipe to make your mouth water

Working under internationally acclaimed chefs has helped Jon-Paul Saint’s career.

His menu at Dornoch’s Links House uses fresh, local ingredients.

After qualifying, he moved on to the Rocpool Reserve Hotel in Inverness, working under Albert Roux and other Michelin-starred chefs; he then worked in a variety of Roux’s other restaurants as a sous-chef.

First up was Greywalls in Gullane, before spending a season at the Château de Montreuil, a Michelin-starred hotel and restaurant in the north of France.)

‘All of the birds came in fresh from the field, so you had to pluck them. We had to skin all the venison, all of our fish came in whole, so it was

really fresh ingredients. It was a lot of work, but it was great.

‘I have trained under some great people. One of the best chefs I’ve worked for was Davey Aspin, who is now the executive chef of the

Rocca Grill in St Andrews. He is the guy above Jamie Scott, who won Masterchef in 2014. He was the best – and worst – I’ve ever worked for;

he breaks you down to make you stronger and he is an absolutely amazing chef.’

This recipe originally appeared in our February 2016 edition.