Plenty to enjoy this festive season at Balgove Larder

One of Scotland’s most popular farm shops has put together a calendar of festive events this winter.

Balgove Larder will have a sparkling Christmas night market, the opportunity to take part in Christmas wreath making classes and Christmas party evenings in the Steak Barn, at Strathtyrum Farm, St Andrews.

The Christmas events begin with two classes from the Flower Shed at Balgove Larder on 1 and 8 December from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The classes have been specially planned to celebrate the season using festive foliage like holly along with the likes of pheasant feathers, dried oranges and cinnamon sticks to name a few.

All materials will be provided and customers will be able to enjoy a complimentary glass of hot mulled wine or spiced apple with a homemade mince pie fresh from the Balgove kitchen while they craft their wreaths. The classes promise a friendly environment and cost £45 per person.

Later in the month, Balgove Larder’s Christmas Night Market takes place in the atmospheric Steak Barn on on Tuesday 11th December from 4-8pm. The uniquely refurbished former sawmill with walls made from recycled potato crates will provide a cosy venue with a wood-fired barbecue at its centre.

Carefully selected food and drink producers and craft makers will line the barn, showcasing a range of artisan goodies that are ideal for the Christmas dinner table or for special gifts. Carol singers and live music will accompany shoppers throughout.

The Night Market is free to attend and with visitors able to choose delicious produce straight off the barbeque and from a range of visiting street food outlets, food lovers will be in their element.

Will Docker, founder of Balgove Larder, said: ‘Christmas is always a special time at Balgove Larder and this year it will be extra festive.

‘We’re a must-visit destination for those looking for the very best produce for their Christmas dinner, as well as beautiful gifts, flowers and even Christmas trees but this year’s Night Market and wreath making workshops will bring an extra sparkle to Balgove Larder.’

In addition, Christmas party bookings will be taken at the Steak Barn for the first time this year for groups of 15 or more for 15 November until 16 December.

A special menu has been prepared comprising:

Starters: Game kebab, roasted beetroot marmalade (GF); Turkey Caesar salad; Black pudding, bacon & tomato salad, apple sauce (GF); Lightly spiced Scottish salmon kebab, Coronation mayonnaise (GF); Herb crumbed goat’s cheese, beetroot chutney (V).

Main courses: Chargrilled rib eye steak & the trimmings (twice Fried Chips, salad leaves onion rings & peppercorn sauce); Courgette & halloumi burger, lettuce, tomato, relish, twice fried chips & salad leaves (V & GF); Gartmorn Turkey burger, pork & chestnut stuffing, streaky bacon, mozzarella, twice fried chips, mixed leaves, cranberry sauce & gravy; Pork & cranberry sausage, Brussel sprout slaw, twice fried chips & salad leaves; Balgove beef burger, lettuce, tomato, relish, twice fried chips & mixed leaves.

Puddings: Christmas pudding brownie, rum sauce & brandy ice cream; Sticky toffee pudding, vanilla ice cream & toffee sauce; Apple crumble, vanilla custard; Eton Mess (GF).

The menu is priced at £38 per head includes half bottle of wine or two drinks per person or £29.95 per head excluding drinks package.

Balgove Larder is a farm shop, Steak Barn, Butchery, Flower Shed, Homestore and cafe supplying top quality, local, seasonal produce as well as meat direct from the farm through its traditional butchery.

