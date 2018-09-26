New head chef joins award-winning St Andrews eaterie

A multi-award winning two AA rosette restaurant has appointed a new head chef.

Mat Majer has been appointed head chef at The Adamson in St Andrews, which opened in St Andrews in 2012.

He joins the team from his role at BABA in Edinburgh where he was stationed since it opened at the Principal Charlotte Square Hotel.

He will oversee the entire chef operations at The Adamson restaurant in Fife from events, occasions and the main restaurant. He replaces former head chef Stewart Macaulay.

The new head chef is expected to introduce a new ‘Market Menu’ offering at the popular St Andrews restaurant from next month and his new seasonal autumn menu is now available.

Mat said: ‘The Adamson is an exciting move for me. I’m working within an independent restaurant where I have the opportunity to put my mark on the menus and create some amazing dishes, inspired by the St Andrews setting.’

Julie Lewis, owner of The Adamson added: ‘Mat is a passionate chef with a brilliant track record within the Scottish restaurant scene. We are delighted to welcome him to our St Andrews family and are already tremendously impressed with his creativity.’

The Adamson restaurant and bar will also launch a series of new food offerings this Autumn including a brunch and bar menu for their cocktail bar.

The Adamson won Best Restaurant of the Year at the 2016 SLTN Awards.