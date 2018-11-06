New Gleneagles night will curry some favour

Gleneagles will be spicing up the Perthshire culinary scene when it launches a new curry night.

Starting on Sunday 25 November, the new monthly curry night will offer a fine casual Indian dining experience.

Running on the last Sunday of every month in the hotel’s newly-refurbished Dormy restaurant, Dormy Sundays will bring together the relaxed charm of a North Indian communal eating experience, a classic five-star Gleneagles setting and a buzzing clubhouse atmosphere.

The result will be a lively place where diners can socialise over authentic, hearty and delicious food and a superb Indian-inspired drinks list.

Equally suited to couples, families, friends and groups of curry-lovers, Dormy Sundays have been devised in collaboration with some of the country’s most respected Indian chefs and restaurants, including Michelin-starred Alfred Prasad and Tandoor Chop House, London, and offer the ideal way to toast the end of the weekend – and the month – in Tandoor style!

The four course banquet respects the traditions of classic North Indian cooking, but with a contemporary twist. Appetites are whetted with a range of appetisers, dips, roti, chaat and poppadums before the table is presented with a ‘taste of the Tandoor’ – a platter of prime cuts of meat, fish and vegetables cooked and charred to perfection in the Dormy’s new Tandoor ovens, including Chicken Tikka, Methi Masala roasted cauliflower and Salmon Tikka.

A range of comforting curry classics are brought out for the main course – Achari Chicken cooked in pickling spices marinade; Punjabi Rara Lamb with lamb leg, kheema lamb and ‘dhaba’ garam masala; Saag Paneer mixed greens; pilau rice and black lentils – before a tempting selection of delicious sweets, like Kulfi, Valrhona chocolate with peanut and caramel and Gulaab Jamun, complete the banquet.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the iconic King’s and Queen’s golf courses, and the bustle of the open kitchen – where the chefs can be seen lowering breads and skewers of meat into the smouldering Tandoor ovens – guests can also enjoy a specially curated drinks list, including Indian wines, beers and a traditional punch.

Dormy Sundays – which run on the final Sunday of every month from 6–9pm – are a set price of £49 for adults; £20 for children up to age 12, and free for the under-threes. The drinks package costs an additional £35 per head.

The Dormy has recently received a design makeover inspired by the golden age of railway travel and offers informal, family-friendly dining in a beautiful setting.

See https://www.gleneagles.com/dine-drink/the-dormy for details.