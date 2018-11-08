Menu and revamp open new chapter at New Chapter

One of Edinburgh’s best hidden eating gems has revealed a new look in time for the festive season – alongside a delicious new winter menu.

Award-winning family-run restaurant New Chapter, tucked away on Eyre Place, just a stone’s throw from George Street and Stockbridge, has been a favourite of locals since opening three years ago thanks to the delectable food and warm, welcoming atmosphere.

The restaurant’s new look adds an extra air of elegance to the dining experience, and in addition to the main restaurant, decorated in contemporary grey tones with exposed brickwork and a glittering chandelier, New Chapter also has two private dining rooms.

Newly transformed with deep reds, warm greens, velvet textures and gold accents, the decadent interiors of the private dining rooms are matched with a sumptuous menu of modern classics and a carefully curated wine list.

New Chapter has been awarded two AA rosettes, and was also recently named the Best Family-Run Restaurant by Lux Life Magazine in their 2018 Food and Drink Awards, cementing its place as a fantastic destination for dining in Edinburgh.

Diners can expect a seasonal twist on the restaurant’s much-loved menu this winter, with high-quality local ingredients taking centre stage. Offering a casual take on fine dining, New Chapter’s winter menu features brasserie-style comfort food dishes given a modern makeover with unusual ingredients, clever cooking and stunning presentation.

Executive chef Maciek Szymik and founder Matthew Korecki have created a vibrant new menu for winter, combining new dishes and old favourites, in addition to festive menus for Christmas and Hogmanay dining.

Customers can look forward to tucking in to dishes including: roasted haunch of roe deer, potato and braised shoulder terrine with cavolo nero and confit beetroot; pancetta-wrapped cod with crushed celeriac, kale, bacon broth and onion ash; and caramelised apple terrine with Calvados crème and apple sorbet.

Matthew said: ‘I am thrilled reveal New Chapter’s new look and seasonal menu, and I’m sure our customers will love it as much as we do. After over three years here, New Chapter feels very much part of the neighbourhood, and I can’t wait to welcome back our regular customers as well as meet new diners experiencing the restaurant for the first time.

‘The new look is stylish and atmospheric, making New Chapter the perfect place to spend time with family and friends this winter – whether it’s a special occasion, festive party or casual midweek dinner.’

New Chapter’s new menu is available now.