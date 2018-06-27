MasterChef winner will headline this year’s Foodies Festival

The 2018 Foodies Festival is to welcome MasterChef Champion 2018 Kenny Tutt to the stage for his first live cookery demonstration in Edinburgh.

Being held in the capital’s Inverleith Park on 3,4 and5 August, Kenny will showcase his show-stopping summer recipes.

Foodies Festival launched in 2005 as a single event at an Edinburgh hotel after founder Sue Hitchen noticed a gap in the Edinburgh market for a food festival. It is now the largest food and drink festival in the UK. To date, Foodies has welcomed over 3 million visitors and helped launch hundreds of new businesses and supported thousands of small producers.

Foodies Festival proudly celebrates local produce in each festival region and showcases the most exciting and talented chefs, bakers and producers in the UK.

The winner of the BBC One show won’t be the only attraction, as the festival will also feature live music from hit bands.

Kenny said: ‘Winning MasterChef still feels like a dream. I feel very lucky to continue my culinary journey by demonstrating at Foodies Festival this summer and can’t wait to come to the beautiful city of Edinburgh for the first time – the home of Foodies Festival.’

Renowned chef Nico Simeone of Six by Nico, said: ‘Foodies Festival has really made its name as the UK’s best food and drink festival and I’m very excited to be joining this year’s line-up of exceptionally talented Edinburgh chefs in what’s set to be the best Foodies Festival yet.’

The festival will celebrate live music into the night on the newly launched stage with performances from much-loved headliner Toploader on the Saturday and hugely admired band The Hoosiers on Sunday.

Supported by Musicians Against Homelessness, the live music stage will see talented emerging bands and solo artists perform with tickets raising money for UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis, with all funds being donated to help homeless people in Scotland.

Alan McGee, patron of Musicians Against Homelessness, said: ‘Foodies Festival is the UK’s largest food and drink festival and with such fantastic summer events it seemed a natural link to partner with a festival that reaches the hearts of so many local communities.

‘In turn, we’re confident that they can help us raise awareness and funds for our homelessness charity Crisis by bringing popular headliner bands to their stages alongside some of the country’s best unsigned musical talent.’

An all-star line up will be cooking up a storm in the Chef’s Theatre, including renowned Nico Simeone of Six by Nico, Paul Wedgwood of Wedgwood Restaurant, Mark Greenaway, Graeme Cheevers of Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond, Fine Dining Chef of the Year 2018 Daniel Ashmore of The Pompadour by Galvin, Scott Davies of The Three Chimneys as well as Roy Brett of Ondine and Jerome Henry of Le Roi Fou to name but a few, all offering recipe secrets and tips to take home.

The Drinks Theatre will welcome expert mixologists and sommeliers to the stage, with wine tastings and champagne tastings from Diana Thompson, as well as speciality craft beer tastings.

With a new expanded Kid Zone and Kids Cookery Theatre, pre-loaded super soakers and giant games, Foodies Festival is a fun day out for the whole family.

Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Children aged 12 and under go free on early bird tickets to all Foodies Festivals when accompanied by an adult.