Mark Chinese New Year with TV chefs Julie and Jimmy

Chinese New Year – the year of the pig – is just around the corner and will be celebrated across Scotland with a variety of exhibitions, concerts, dinners and film screenings.

This year TV Chefs Jimmy Lee (Lychee Oriental) and Julie Lin (Julie’s Kopitiam) who first hit our screens together on STV to present culinary hit TV show Hot Woks have re-united to organise a feast in celebration of the Chinese culture with a unique four course dinner at SWG3 in Glasgow on Thursday, 7 February.

Chinese New Year, which happens on the first day of the first month of the Lunar calendar, falls early in February and is a season to celebrate the gathering with loved ones over a reunion dinner.

The Julie & Jimmy Cook Chinese New Year four course menu includes; Congee with Crispy Lotus Root with Ginger and Spring Onion; Pork and Prawn Jiaozi Dumplings with black vinegar and Chilli Bean oil and Char Siu Ramsay’s of Carluke Pork with XO Broccoli, Soy Egg with Jasmine Rice. The dessert is Dark chocolate and sesame Sticky Rice balls, Ginger Ice Cream, Cashews, Clementine and Gula Melaka Syrup.

Chef Jimmy Lee said: ‘It is very exciting for us to be working together again to cook a feast in celebration of Chinese New Year. Glasgow is home to many Chinese residents and visitors with food at the heart of the annual festivities.’

Reservations are now open to join Julie and Jimmy at either of the two sittings on Thursday 7 February; 5.30-7.30pm OR 8-100pm at SWG3 with a limited number of tickets available for each time slot.

Tickets are priced at £35 per person and to book your table, click HERE.

Julie Lin said: ‘We want to make this special dinner memorable for all our guests with a wonderful spread of traditional Chinese food and modern asian flavours. It will be pure festive indulgence and we even have a few surprises lined-up for each and every guest who joins us.’

SWG3 is located at 100 Eastvale Place, G3 8QG, Glasgow and the menu is available to view HERE.