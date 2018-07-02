Lidl supports STV Children’s Appeal with biscuit sales

Lidl will donate proceeds from the sale of its MacAllister’s biscuits and oatcakes to the STV Children’s Appeal.

Packs of the biscuits, including dark chocolate gingers, coconut and treacle oat biscuits and apple and cranberry oat biscuits are on sale across all 95 Scottish Lidl stores.

Ross Millar, regional director for Scotland at Lidl UK, said: ‘Lidl has proudly supported the STV Children’s Appeal since 2012, with various employee fundraising efforts and in-store collection tins.

‘We are delighted to once again partner up by donating proceeds from our MacAllister’s biscuit range, to this worthwhile charity that supports the communities in which Lidl serves.’

For each sale over the next two months, 10pm will go the STV Children’s Appeal.

Lidl and its customers have raised more than £340,000 in cash donations for the appeal over the past five years.

Elizabeth Partyka, of the STV Children’s Appeal, said: ‘We’re extremely grateful to the company for its continued support and for all the efforts it makes to find new ways of raising funds to help us make a real difference to the lives of children and young people affected by poverty across the country.’