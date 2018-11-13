It’s time to enjoy the spirit of The Revolution

Today, we bring you the second of our exclusive cocktails made with Aqua Vitae.

This week, we have three cocktails to bring to you, made with Aqua Vitae, the new spirit from Lindores Abbey in Fife, where the journey of single malt whisky first began in 1494.

The spirit is abundantly rich in both flavour and history, making the perfect gift with a difference for any spirits or whisky lover – an authentic taste of the origins of single malt whisky.

The earliest written reference to Scotch whisky (or Aqua Vitae as it was known then) appeared in the Exchequer Roll in 1494 and names Lindores Abbey monk, Brother John Cor, who was commissioned by King James IV to turn ‘eight bolls of malt’ into Aqua Vitae. Aqua Vitae was drunk by Kings and commoners alike.

Our second cocktail recipe is The Revolution, which takes its name after the events of 1559, when John Knox and his followers ransacked Lindores Abbey.

To make The Revolution, you need 45ml Aqua Vitae, 15ml Bianco Vermouth, 5ml dry vermouth, stirred down and strained into coup glass with pastis rinse and cherry garnish.

Lindores Abbey offers Membership of Lindores Abbey Distillery. Prices start at £60 and include a bottle of Aqua Vitae, their first bottling.

Distillery tours with an added Apothecary Experience are available, priced £75.

The distillery also offers a limited number of single malt casks for private ownership, prices on request.

Aqua Vitae, priced £40 (70cl), is available from www.lindoresabbeydistillery.com and specialist drinks retailers UK wide.