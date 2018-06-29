It’s a new look as distillery unveils its brand new gin

Scotland’s very first community-owned distillery is unveiling its distinctive new branding and launching its new gin.

GlenWyvis, based in the Highland town of Dingwall, opened in late 2017 and brought distilling back to the town of Dingwall for the first time in over 90 years.

Today, sitting high on a hillside at the foot of Ben Wyvis, the distillery is producing single malt whisky and craft gin in the world’s first 100% community-owned, fully sustainable distillery.

With whisky production well underway, and the fifth full-time post at the distillery being advertised soon, the ambitious GlenWyvis team has struck out with a fresh rebranding approach and the launch of a new gin product crafted in Dingwall using nine botanicals, including local hawthorn berries.

GlenWyvis chairman, David O’Connor said: ‘This is the next big step for us as at GlenWyvis as production ramps up.

‘We’re constantly considering ways to make our distillery and products new and exciting for our 3,200 members and our loyal local community of supporters. We began our journey in 2016, with a hugely successful community crowdfunding campaign and now our big 2018 news is the rebrand and our new gin.’

Earlier this month GlenWyvis master distiller Duncan Tait ran the first distillation through the distillery’s new gin still – installed alongside the two whisky stills to make GlenWyvis the only dual distillery on the NC500.

And with a highly distinctive bottle and label created for the new gin – Duncan believes that Glenwyvis Goodwill Gin will appeal to visitors and locals alike in a busy market.

GlenWyvis GoodWill Gin is made using nine botanicals, including local hawthorn berries, and has a crisp full-bodied taste.

Duncan said: ‘We believe GlenWyvis is different and with the rebrand, and new gin we aim to communicate what sets GlenWyvis apart from all other distilleries, and from all other gins. And that’s our unique ethos built on community ownership and community benefit.

‘We are now producing the finest quality Highland single malt and craft Scottish gin. And, in time, we will use our profits to support other worthwhile community projects both here in the local area and far beyond. Together we will create a legacy that will inspire people right across the world.’

The GlenWyvis team will be on hand to share the news of the new craft gin and rebrand at the Black Isle Show on the 2 August 2018 and London Imbibe Live Show from 2 to 3 July.

GlenWyvis Distillery is a community benefit society, which means that a share of all future profits will be invested back into community projects both locally and further afield. To date, more than 3,200 people from 32 countries have invested £3.2 million to join them on the journey.