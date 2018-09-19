Incredible year continues with award for 21212

A Scottish Michelin star restaurant has been awarded Gourmet Bolthole of the Year at the 2018 Food and Travel Reader Awards.

Edinburgh’s only Michelin star restaurant with rooms, 21212, picked up at award in the Gourmet Bolthole category at the annual event recognises the best UK restaurants with rooms.

21212 has been chosen as this year’s winner out of a number of culinary establishments through a rigorous public nomination, judging and voting process.

The awards ceremony took place on Monday night at the Royal Automotive Club in London, with many of the hospitality industry’s royalty in attendance including Andrew Fairlie, who was named Chef of the Year.

Now in their seventh year, the Food and Travel Reader Awards aim to recognise the best in the hospitality industry, focusing on the unsung heroes and the establishments that go the extra mile to deliver the best food and service possible.

Co-founder of 21212, Katie O’Brien said: ‘We are delighted to receive Gourmet Bolthole of the Year at the Food and Travel Reader Awards. We’d like to thank all the Food and Travel readers and judges for voting for us and our guests for continuing to support us.

‘2018 has been a brilliant and very busy year for us and to add this award to our number of accolades is an honour.’

A number of the Scottish finalists had a successful night with The Balmoral, Edinburgh, being awarded Best City Hotel of the Year and Bramble Bar, Edinburgh, awarded Bar of the Year. Andrew Fairlie of Gleneagles took away the top prize of Chef of the Year.

This award comes shortly after Head Chef, Paul Kitching, was named Best Chef at the Scotsman Food and Drink Awards and named in CNN’s list of Best Restaurants with Rooms in the world.

21212 is based on Royal Terrace, Edinburgh. Chef Paul, and his partner Katie, opened 21212 in 2009 and have been attracting visitors from far and wide ever since.

Paul’s theatrical dining experience and unique take on produce earned them a Michelin star soon after opening in 2010. They have maintained their Michelin star since.