Glasgow brewery will be Scotland’s champion in America

A Glasgow brewery will be flying the flag for the Scottish craft beer industry in San Diego next week.

The Merchant City Brewing Company is attending the NBWA, the 81st Convention of the National Beer Wholesalers Association, which champions the independent beer distribution industry, and takes place from 23 until 26 September.

Merchant City Brewing Company will be showcasing its award winning Pale Ale, Vienna Lager and IPA as well as a selection of its specialist small batches.

The convention, which attracts around 1600 distributors from across America, will feature educational seminars, demonstrations, tastings, and exhibitions.

Allan Rimmer, co-founder, Merchant City Brewing Company said: ‘It’s a terrific opportunity to get our products in front of the major distributors which is fantastic and we’re delighted to be here.

‘It’s a fantastic learning experience and hopefully we’ll make some good contacts.’

The Merchant City Brewing Co was set up last year by Allan Rimmer and Douglas Wheatley who have both worked and lived in the Glasgow Merchant City for many years and are keen that their beers reflect the diversity and character of this vibrant area of the city.

The craft brewery currently produces a range of staple core styles and small batch feature brews under the careful guidance of Master Brewer, Adam Gray.

Earlier this year the company received a Silver Award in the Specialty Light Beer Keg for its American Pale Ale at the SIBA National Independent