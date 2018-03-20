Fine dining with a difference at Nurture Nature, Eat

A unique communal fine dining experience in Portobello is launching this Friday evening.

Buck and Birch – the team behind Aelder wild elderberry liqueur – is behind Nurture Nature, Eat.

The Buck and Birch collaborative created Aelder wild elderberry elixir and are advocates of foraging for the best of Scotland’s natural ingredients.

Launching on Friday, 23 March, and with a series of events spanning the rest of the year, Nurture Nature, Eat is a celebration of Scotland’s natural, wild larder at Dalriada on Edinburgh’s Portobello Promenade.

Each multi-course wilderness menu will encapsulate the very best seasonal ingredients, taking diners on a culinary journey along Scotland’s beautiful coastlines and through hedgerows, fields and forests.

Diners can expect game, fish and plenty of wild surprises; to keep everything as fresh and spontaneous as possible, menus – which are typically six courses plus canapes and petit fours – will not be completed until the day of the event.

Innovative menus will be served with wilderness-inspired drinks created by the Buck and Birch team, ranging from wines to spirits and liqueurs, including event sponsor Aelder – a wild elderberry liqueur with a whisky base which was officially launched in November 2016.

The Buck and Birch collaborative was founded by Rupert Waites and Thomas Chisholm in 2012.

Using their extensive foraging knowledge and hospitality experience, the duo host occasional dining experiences inspired by nature.

Dalriada is an award-winning family-run bar located on Edinburgh’s Portobello Promenade, with panoramic views over the Firth of Forth.

Dates for the Nurture Nature, Eat event are:

Friday 23 March, Friday 18 May, Saturday 19 May, Friday 13 July, Saturday 14 July, Friday 14 September, Saturday 15 September, Friday 16 November, Saturday 17 November.

Tickets for Nurture Nature, Eat are on sale for £54.49 and can be booked online via Eventbrite HEREwww.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nurture-nature- eat-series- tickets-43749921192