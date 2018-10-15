Espresso yourself as new Greek-style coffee bar opens

If you’ve ever been to Greece, you’ll know that the country’s culinary delights are as memorable as the scenery – from Freddo Cappuccino to Spanakopita and Bougatsa Cream.

Now you can enjoy some of Greece’s café specialities right here in Scotland.

After years of Edinburgh’s growing Greek population demanding authentic Mediterranean tastes in the capital, two young entrepreneurs have launched a new Greek coffee bar at 64 Home Place in the city centre.

Don’t Tell Mama is the first venture for childhood friends, Thessaloniki raised and Edinburgh based, Themistocles Sima and Stathis Tsakiridis.

Independently owned, Don’t Tell Mama has chosen to open in Tollcross placing them right in heart of the area’s food and drink community. The light-filled cafe and deli will offer customers carefully sourced coffee and a Mediterranean-influenced menu.

The coffee bar will cater to guests every coffee need and serve modern Greek food specialising in simple, authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

Inspired by classic Greek street food, their focus is on quick and enticing dishes served up in hip surroundings for the hungry folks of Edinburgh’s Southside. With the choice of sitting in or made to go, all dishes will bring together fresh flavours with an emphasis responsibly-sourced ingredients.

They will have seasonal specials, as well as a host of traditional favourites and will cater for vegetarians and vegans.

Light bites will include over than 10 different traditional pastries such as Greek favourite Spanakopita as well as a variety of sweet pastry fillings, cakes, sandwiches, salads and soups.

Themis and Stathis said: ‘The opportunity presented by the communities demand for Mediterranean food and coffee culture was one not to be missed.

‘The location is perfect, right in the centre of Edinburgh – ideal to reach new customers who share our passion for incredible coffee and are looking for something that little bit unique and special.’

Don’t Tell Mama will be open daily from 7am-7pm. The coffee bar is located at a former bakery business at 64 Home Street in Tollcross, Edinburgh.