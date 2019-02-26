Weekly jazz nights all set to being at restaurant

One of Edinburgh’s most romantic restaurants is set to become even more atmospheric with the launch of their weekly jazz nights series.

The New Chapter restaurant – an award-winning, family-run hidden gem in the heart of the New Town – is the perfect place to treat someone special to a candlelit dinner, accompanied by live music from some of Edinburgh’s top jazz musicians.

Launching on Wednesday, 27 February, the jazz nights will take place during dinner service every Wednesday evening, allowing diners to enjoy sumptuous food and warm service in an elegant setting.

Offering something a little unusual for midweek diners, the weekly jazz nights will welcome local musicians Robert Pettigrew on piano and Kenny Ellis on bass. The talented musical duo are regulars at the Edinburgh Jazz Festival, and have previously played at venues like the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh and Brown’s Brasserie. Now, they will be delighting New Chapter’s customers with a sophisticated set of easy-listening jazz, blues and soul tunes.

Renowned for their delicious gourmet menus, handpicked wine list and impeccable friendly service, New Chapter is a stylish restaurant which is perfect for any occasion – whether it’s an intimate date night for two, a midweek catch-up with friends, or a special family celebration.

The restaurant prides itself on being a relaxed, welcoming eatery with a touch of luxury, and the weekly jazz nights will add an extra-special element to dining at New Chapter this spring.

For more information, or to book a table, visit newchapterrestaurant.co.uk or call the restaurant on 0131 556 0006