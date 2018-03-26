Top crust pizza awaits you at Vapiano

Vapiano is a pizza experience with a difference. Don’t think this is your standard pizza joint, because Vapiano, on South St David Street, Edinburgh, is far more than that.

It’s an eating experience, set over three levels, with everything made fresh on site.

When you place your order, you speak directly to the chef, so you can tell them exactly how you want it.

I ordered the gamberetti rucola pizza, with king prawns, while my companion had the funghi pizza – and both were cooked to perfection. The thin crust gave a satisfying crunch, without being overbaked, and the toppings of both were outstanding. As far as pizzas go, this are Ferraris.

We also had a selection of the antipasti, and the selection of meats and bread are delicious, giving a proper Italian feel with parmesan and mozzarella to accompany them.

Having filled the metaphorical boots, we somehow managed to make room for dessert.

I chose the Bacio, a chocolate and hazelnut blend set on a biscuit base – and it’s outstanding. It’s filling without being heavy, and has a pleasant aftertaste. My companion tried the Crema Di Fragola, a mascarpone cream with fresh strawberries, and it too was light, floaty and packed full of flavour.

Keep an eye out for the olive trees – which are over 100 years old and were moved into Vapiano when it opened – and kids will love to watch pasta being made on the ground floor.

Our host, Owen, offered outstanding service and nothing was ever a chore for him.

In short, this is top crust.