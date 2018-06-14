French cuisine with the best Scottish ingredients
Le Roi Fou is a relative newcomer just off Broughton Street, and has been busy making a name for itself in a packed marketplace.
Ambitious yet unpretentious French cuisine from chef patron Jerome Henry sees him using the best Scottish ingredients.
If you’re feeling flush, try the six-course tasting menu with paired wines: it’s a rare treat (but £90 each).
If you’re strapped, the pre-theatre is decent value.
The wine list is interesting and predominantly French.
1 Forth Street, Edinburgh, EH1 3JX.
0131 557 0346